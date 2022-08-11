The Robindale Energy Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place on downtown Latrobe’s Main and Ligonier streets to commemorate the 1904 invention of the ice cream treat by Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler. This year’s celebration includes a packed three-day schedule and plenty of banana splits.

“We’re extremely excited that this year’s Banana Split Celebration will be back to a three-day event for the first time since 2019,” said Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The celebration is a community favorite, and this year’s event will be no different. With a wide range of activities and entertainment planned, there will something for everyone to enjoy.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.