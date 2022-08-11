The Robindale Energy Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place on downtown Latrobe’s Main and Ligonier streets to commemorate the 1904 invention of the ice cream treat by Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler. This year’s celebration includes a packed three-day schedule and plenty of banana splits.
“We’re extremely excited that this year’s Banana Split Celebration will be back to a three-day event for the first time since 2019,” said Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The celebration is a community favorite, and this year’s event will be no different. With a wide range of activities and entertainment planned, there will something for everyone to enjoy.”
The festival includes a variety of food, drink and craft vendors. Various activities, games and tournaments are scheduled throughout the weekend. Hours are Friday, Aug. 19, from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Throughout the three-day event there will be free children’s activities in downtown Latrobe’s Rogers Park including face painters, art projects and fun contests. Also on the schedule will be several chances to play candy bar bingo (sponsored by Keystone Candy), performances by the Banana Band, a swinging marching band comprised of students from local school districts, meet-n-greets with the 2022 Banana Split Princess, and Goat Yoga.
Other event highlights include an American Red Cross blood drive at Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe campus, located at 113 Depot St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Walk-up donations may be accommodated, however donors are encouraged to pre-register at www.redcrossblood.org.
Latrobe Art Center’s annual Yellow Tie Gala will have attendees donning their finest yellow party attire for a swanky celebration of the classic dessert Friday night. Entertainment for the ticketed event will be by Mike Urick & the Mondelaires with hors d’oeuvres by Ricolita’s Café and a banana split station provided by Latrobe Dairy Queen. Attendees can enjoy a special Yellow Tie Cocktail at the open bar. Tickets are available at www.latrobeartcenter.org or by calling 724-537-7011.
On Saturday morning, racers will participate in the Robindale 5K Banana Run. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. inside Latrobe Memorial Stadium, with the race beginning at 9 a.m. All ages are welcome and participants can register to either run or walk the 5-kilometer course that winds through Latrobe. Same-day registration is $30.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, the annual State Farm Agent Sarah Crispin-Thomas Car Show will take place in Westmoreland County Community College’s parking lot. Prizes will be awarded in 13 car classifications, as well as a Kid’s Choice, and Best of Show prize. The $10 entry fee directly supports Relay For Life.
Always a fan favorite, the annual pie eating contest, sponsored by Wildcat Championship Belts, will take place on the Robindale Main Stage at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Contestants will race to gobble down a complete Eat’n Park banana cream pie. Competitors can sign up the day of the event.
The Over 21 area will feature local craft breweries Noble Stein and Four Seasons, wineries Bella Terra Vineyards and Own Brook Wineries, Tattiebogle CiderWorks and Country Hammer Moonshine. Located adjacent to the over 21 area will be cornhole tournaments Saturday and a live podcast with YaJagoff! Podcast Sunday.
Not to be missed is the final live performance of the Crystal Blue Band (formerly Tommy James and the Shondells). They will perform hits like “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and the classic “Crystal Blue Persuasion.” The Crystal Blue Band will take to the Robindale Stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s schedule includes excellent performances by several local artists including the Joe Porembka Tribute Polka Band and culminates with the closing act of Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers.
For more information about the Robindale Energy Great American Banana Split Celebration, including a full schedule with list of entertainers, visit the event’s official website at www.bananasplitfest.com.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the Latrobe Bulletin Friday, Aug. 19, for a copy of the Great American Banana Split Celebration official program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.