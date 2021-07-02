Great American Banana Split Celebration returns as in-person event in 2021

Downtown Latrobe will be a little bit sweeter this summer.
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the 2021 Great American Banana Split Celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Legion-Keener Park.
After being forced to adopt a virtual format in 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s celebration will return to an in-person event, with foods, games, prizes and entertainment scheduled throughout the day.
“We’re very excited to be able to return to an in-person format,” said Briana Tomack, chamber president and CEO, said in a news release. “This celebration helps the chamber fulfill its mission to promote tourism and economic growth in Latrobe.”
A number of popular events will return to this year’s celebration. Things kick off with the 5K Banana Run at 9:30 a.m., with registration now open online at www.bananasplit.run. A classic car show will follow later in the day from noon to 4 p.m., while a pie-eating contest gets underway at 2 p.m. The Banana Split Princess Court will be presented at the Legion-Keener Park bandstand starting at 4:45 p.m.
Live music and entertainment will begin at noon on the bandstand, with the headlining act — to be announced soon — taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Throughout the day, a wide range of vendors will be on site, including a farmers market, artists and crafters, beer and wine samples, and numerous food options.
Other banana split-related events leading up to Aug. 21 celebration is the princess pageant on Aug. 15 and the annual Yellow Tie Gala on Aug. 20.
The annual celebration — which began in 2013 to celebrate Latrobe being the birthplace of the banana split — has quickly become a local staple. The banana split was created in 1904 by 23-year-old apprentice pharmacist David Evans Strickler at the former Tassel Pharmacy in Latrobe. National Banana Split Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 25 and recognizes the beloved ice cream treat.
“We’re looking forward to seeing families and friends gather together at Legion Keener Park to enjoy the music, activities, food, and most importantly, the banana splits,” Tomack said of this year’s event.
For a full, updated schedule of events for the 2021 Great American Banana Split Celebration, visit www.bananasplitfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.