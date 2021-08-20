Great American Banana Split Celebration events begin Friday

It’s time for Latrobe to go bananas.
The annual Great American Banana Split Celebration begins with activities downtown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Friday), Aug. 20, and continues with a full slate of events at Legion-Keener Park on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Friday’s events include the “Banana Split Open” and a game of mini golf at participating downtown Latrobe merchant locations for the opportunity to win valuable prizes. Visitors will also enjoy a children’s comedy and magic show with Steve Haberman in the Adams Memorial Library Courtyard at 11 a.m. followed by Tracy Lynn’s Song and Dance Show at 1 p.m.
Additional children’s activities include arts and crafts by Latrobe Art Center in the former Dollar General Building on Ligonier Street, street performers including balloonists and a stilt walker, and music by DJ-Shark in the downtown Latrobe parklet.
Latrobe Valley Dairy will also be offering banana splits. Additional food vendors will also be present throughout the downtown Latrobe area, and all participating merchants will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Following these daytime family activities, adults can toast the Great American Banana Split Celebration and end their evening in style at Latrobe Art Center’s Yellow Tie Gala. The Gala will transform the 800 block of Ligonier Street into an open-air dining room and dance floor with entertainment provided by Neon Swing X-perience.
The evening will feature hot and cold appetizers from Ricolita’s Café as well as a signature Banana Split Cocktail and other beverages.
Saturday’s festivities kick off with the 5K Banana Run at 9:30 a.m., with registration now open online at www.bananasplit.run. A classic car show will follow later in the day from noon to 4 p.m., while a pie-eating contest gets underway at 2 p.m. The Banana Split Princess Court will be presented at the Legion-Keener Park bandstand starting at 4:45 p.m.
Live music and entertainment will begin at noon on the bandstand, with the headlining act — to be announced soon — taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Throughout the day, a wide range of vendors will be on site, including a farmers market, artists and crafters, beer and wine samples, and numerous food options.
The annual celebration — which began in 2013 to celebrate Latrobe being the birthplace of the banana split — has quickly become a local staple. The banana split was created in 1904 by 23-year-old apprentice pharmacist David Evans Strickler at the former Tassel Pharmacy in Latrobe. National Banana Split Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 25 and recognizes the beloved ice cream treat.
Additional information on the Downtown Banana Split Celebration and a full schedule of activities can be found at latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-downtown-banana or BananaSplitFest.com
