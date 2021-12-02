Greensburg Civic Theatre (GCT)’s Greasepaint Players will present their production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” in three performances Dec. 3-4, at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
A young girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Adapted by Dennis Kelly and with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, “Matilda The Musical Jr.” is packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs.
Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $15 in advance (plus fees) or $17 at the door, subject to availability. GCT recommends masks be worn inside the theatre due to the duration of the show and proximity to others.
Directed by Becky Ziegler-Koch of Greensburg with choreography by Kelli Wilson of Herminie, the cast includes:
Matilda, Adriana Lavery of Connellsville; Mr. Wormwood, Ben Ament of Latrobe; Mrs. Wormwood, Lydia Kurek of Unity Township; Michael, Anike Prinkey of Normalville; Rudolpho, Brody Ross of Greensburg; Ms. Agatha Trunchbull, Phelan Newman of Trafford; Miss Honey, Sophia Kochis of Connellsvile Area; Escapologist, Taryn Yutzy of Latrobe; Acrobat, Ryann Shirey of Greensburg; Cook, Aubrie Orowitz of New Kensington; Mechanic, Gia Petrazio of Greater Latrobe; Mrs. Phelps, Ambur Orowitz of New Kensington; Sergie, Braden Dynys of Harrison City; Little Ballerina, Ava Hunter of Greensburg; Bruce, Quinlan Proudfit of Greensburg Area; Tommy, Liam Mitchell of Greater Latrobe; Nigel, Ava Hunter of Greensburg; Amanda, Chloe Scrima of North Huntingdon; Lavender, Addison Hoone of Greensburg; Alice, Felice Hutchison of Irwin; Hortensia, Gianna Mease of Kiski Area; Eric, “Frankie” Cullen of Greensburg Area; Russians, Izzy Vasko of Delmont, Taryn Yutzy, and Lena Yuhas of Irwin, and Big Kids/Parents/Ensemble, Ben Ament, Braden Dynys, Evelyn Keenan of Saltsburg, Lydia Kurek, Grace Manion of Greensburg, Avery Mesher of North Huntingdon, Aubrie Orowitz, Gia Petrazio, Anike Prinkey, Brody Ross, Callie Shirey of Greensburg, Ryann Shirey, Izzy Vasko, Lena Yuhas, and Taryn Yutzy.
For advance tickets, call 724-836-8000 or buy online at GGCCevents.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.