A Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board member would like to see a grease trap ordinance return after seeing a rise in the problem at another local sewage authority.

Ellen Keefe, who serves as DTMA board secretary, told the board at its Wednesday meeting that grease in sewage lines has been a growing problem at the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA), damaging equipment. Keefe also serves as the chair of the LMA board.

