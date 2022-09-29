A Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board member would like to see a grease trap ordinance return after seeing a rise in the problem at another local sewage authority.
Ellen Keefe, who serves as DTMA board secretary, told the board at its Wednesday meeting that grease in sewage lines has been a growing problem at the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA), damaging equipment. Keefe also serves as the chair of the LMA board.
An LMA flow sensor had only been installed for a week before it was caked in grease and rendered inoperable, she told the board. She recommended the board start to take the problem seriously now to prevent any possible future issues.
“I’m throwing it out there because (DTMA) had a grease trap ordinance for a number of years before it was abandoned,” Keefe said.
The ordinance Keefe referred to had allowed the authority to inspect records to show businesses were regularly cleaning and maintaining their grease traps. DTMA repealed the ordinance around 2015, according to Keefe.
The grease that affected the LMA sensor mainly came from homes and businesses along the U.S. Route 30 corridor in Unity Township, according to Keefe.
Renae McCracken, the authority’s manager, said there has been an issue with grease in the lines, with the biggest issue being the Brenizer pump station.
Chairman Dan Duralia said grease getting into the pump station shouldn’t be coming from the businesses because they have grease traps. He argued that a lot of the problems stem from individual households instead of a few businesses.
“I think when you had (the COVID-19 pandemic) a lot of the people stayed home and what did they do? … they cooked and dumped it down the drain,” Duralia said.
Duralia also suggested the authority still has the ability to request drainage and maintenance records from business owners through Derry Township’s adoption of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC). But McCracken, who pulled a copy of the rescinded ordinance, said when the authority repealed it, the responsibility went back to the township and the UCC would not apply to her or the authority.
The DTMA does try to educate its customers on dumping anything, including food grease, down drains and the problems that arise. McCracken said the authority does a lot of its education during dye and camera tests at homes when they see the problem firsthand. The authority’s website also has a static message at the bottom of every webpage asking residents to not dispose of fats and other waste that can damage the system.
“Please do not flush ‘flushable’ wipes into our system. They do not dissolve. We are experiencing high volumes of fats, oil and grease within the collection system. Avoid pouring cooking residue and waste oil directly into the drain,” the DTMA notice reads.
In other business, the authority board approved moving forward with a flow meter to see what the expected amount of wastewater from cabins at Keystone State Park will be once it is tapped into the authority’s system. The board said it would be better to purchase a meter instead of paying roughly $5,000 to rent one for a few months. Once purchased, it could be used by the authority for other purposes such as finding leaks.
The authority’s engineer, Ed Schmitt with Gibson-Thomas Engineering, said he could look at buying the meter with funds from the Keystone project, limiting the financial burden on the authority. Depending on the type of meter purchased, the cost could be as high as $17,000, according to McCracken.
The Keystone State Park sewage project is moving along “calm and quietly,” according to Schmitt. A recent coordination meeting between the authority, Gibson-Thomas Engineering and its contractors, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources smoothed out potential issues of overlapping work and equipment, Schmitt said.
Schmitt did advise the board he would be holding discussions with PennDOT officials in the coming weeks about the remaining grant funds for the project.
More than $300,000 is left over from a $1 million grant the authority received for the project. The authority would like to take the cost savings and extend the park trail and sewage lines another 2,000 feet past Oasis Road. But PennDOT told Schmitt it typically recoups the remaining grant money for other purposes.
“I said, ‘Whoa, we got a $1 million grant, we want our $1 million grant,” Schmitt told the board.
He said he explained to PennDOT that the authority initially cut back its bid for the trail clearance because there was concern from them the project would come back over budget.
The DTMA board also approved purchasing a water sample tester which will alleviate the need to send an employee out for testing every day. The board chose to not seek applying for grants to purchase the tester last month because the cost savings would be immediate.
