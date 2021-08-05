Voice of Westmoreland (VOW), a grassroots coalition of Westmoreland County residents which regularly advocates for causes like better-paying jobs and racial justice, has scheduled public meetings with county leaders in the coming days in order to urge responsible use of $105.3-million in federal coronavirus relief funds awarded to Westmoreland County.
“The (ARPA) provides communities nationwide with the opportunity to overcome decades-old problems that COVID only made worse,” said Diana Steck, a VOW member who volunteers as a coordinator for the organization’s COVID Equity Team. “I like to think of it as our chance to rescue our community from the problems we have.”
VOW recently conducted a survey of county residents to determine the ways in which citizens feel the money should be used. With 744 responses, the polling revealed housing, health care and mental health services as top concerns.
The group is scheduled to meet with county commissioner Doug Chew at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in order to present them with the results of the survey. VOW members also plan to attend the commissioners’ regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
“We have the ability to try to communicate to our commissioners, ‘These are our problems, these are our needs,’” Steck said.
The ARPA funds could do “a lot of good that will make a lot of lives better,” she noted, but VOW has “many concerns about the way previous funds were handled by the county.”
“Learning from the past actions of our county commissioners, we know that’s not going to happen automatically,” she said.
Chew and Cerilli Thrasher both said that while they want to see the ARPA funding used in the right way, it’s too soon for the county to make any specific plans to spend it.
“We were instructed to not come up with a concrete plan until (the) beginning of next year. At this point we need to wait until restrictions are lifted,” Cerilli Thrasher told the Bulletin. “There are many limits on what the money can be used for at this time. (The) majority of projects that the public and county would like to use this money (for are) not considered a permitted use at this time.”
Chew acknowledged that the commissioners “haven’t sought public input” and have had only “passing discussions internally” regarding the use of the funds, because it’s still not clear yet what the final rules will be for using the money.
“We have a couple years to obligate these funds. There is no urgent timeline. We have time to be thoughtful and creative,” Chew said. “The U.S. Treasury hasn’t issued the final rules yet, so what would be the point of initiating a public discussion prior to a final list of rules governing the use of the money or answers to frequently asked questions?”
He said that to his knowledge, Allegheny County is the only county that has begun any discussions regarding the use of ARPA funds, and added that from what he’s seen through his work with the County Commissioners Association of PA, “very few counties have made any plans for (the) funds,” as they are still waiting for the final rules.
Still, Chew does have some priorities in mind.
“This is a historic time in our nation, and my colleagues and I have to spend this money with the best interests of the taxpayers in mind. We should prioritize areas that will have the greatest return on investment for our county,” he said.
“We need to focus on infrastructure improvements to water, sewage and broadband. We need to be ready for any future pandemics. We need to fund important needs that are routinely unfunded or underfunded.”
Chew also noted that he offered some suggestions to VOW when the organization approached the commissioners for input on the survey before it was conducted, and while he still has to review the data that was collected, he has concerns that the survey may have been slanted and “won’t provide a true view of all of Westmoreland County.”
Cerilli Thrasher said that she would like to see the money used for investments in public safety, county parks, broadband and addressing blight in downtown areas, but indicated that those projects currently are not permitted uses for the funding.
“I would love for the money to go out on the street so that the general public sees the benefit,” she said. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
County commissioner Sean Kertes did not respond to a request for comment.
Regarding the ARPA funding the county already has received, Westmoreland County Director of Financial Administration Meghan McCandless told the Bulletin that the county received $52,659,608 of the ARPA funds in May.
While the county hasn’t yet crafted a plan for the use of the majority of the funding, some of it has been used or set aside to pay for certain expenses related to the pandemic. To date, McCandless said, $3,743.72 has been spent on administrative expenses, $30,154.10 for COVID testing, $1,632.72 for nitrile gloves, $2,786 for cloth face masks, $12,231.60 for Webex licenses and $257,780.32 in fees to pay election workers for the primary election, since their work was deemed essential as defined by federal guidance.
Funds also have been slated for cyber security software and radios for the Westmoreland County Prison, to promote social distancing and allow communication between units, according to McCandless. The expected costs are $277,647.93 for the software and $341,921.44 for the radios.
At a virtual town hall on July 27, during which VOW presented the results of its survey to the community, the organization invited several county residents and leaders from county organizations to outline the problems residents face in Westmoreland and how the ARPA funds could help address those issues.
Aaron Moore, a VOW member and community activist from New Kensington who said he has lived in affordable housing and now works in that field, cited failing infrastructure in buildings used for affordable housing and the lack of a realistic path to homeownership as big obstacles residents face in his community.
“To me it almost seems like it’s designed to keep people poor,” he said.
“We have to start investing in people and their surroundings. ... You have to have systems in place to build people up.”
Other speakers also referenced a need to support marginalized residents and communities.
“It can’t just be used in Greensburg,” Steck said of the funding. “There are a lot of people out there in the fringes that don’t get anything.”
Westmoreland Community Action CEO Mandy Zalich, one of the speakers for the virtual town hall, said that while helping people in need should be a priority, it’s a complex, multi-faceted issue.
For instance, when talking about affordable housing, there are actually many different types of housing needed in Westmoreland County to address the needs of communities, including apartments, single-family homes, split-levels and duplexes, she said.
“There’s a variety of different needs. It’s not just one type of housing across the board,” according to Zalich.
Improved relations between tenants and landlords, improved public transportation and addressing food insecurity are also part of that puzzle.
“You have to kind of start somewhere and do some building blocks,” she said.
The $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, included $7.3 billion in direct aid to communities across Pennsylvania — which is expected to have a dramatic impact, according to Diana Polson, a senior policy analyst for the PA Budget & Policy Center, a nonpartisan, statewide policy think tank.
“It’s really unprecedented, the amount of money and scope of this legislation. It’s in response to an enormous and far-reaching crisis,” she told attendees during VOW’s virtual town hall.
There are restrictions, however, which prevent certain uses of the funds, she noted. For instance, the money cannot be put into a rainy-day fund and used to pay for pensions, and local governments can’t implement tax cuts and then use the ARPA funds to make up for the lost revenue.
Some residents suggested using the funds to create a county health department, a concept which has become more widely discussed statewide during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It’s a possibility, Zalich said, but there would have to be a plan to ensure that it would remain financially feasible even after the ARPA funding dried up.
“A budget would have to be built in to sustain the department across the board and ongoing,” she noted.
“We would have to think about long-term planning and maintenance for that department.”
