Grant provided for Laurel Highlands Trout Trail

The Penn’s Woods West Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) recently presented a $3,900 check to fellow Forbes Trail Chapter for an ecotourism project dubbed the Laurel Highlands Trout Trail.
The purpose is to guide fly fishers to premier trout streams in the Chestnut and Laurel Ridges region of southwestern Pennsylvania. The streams will be selected by experienced fly fishers from several TU chapters.
All streams will be within what is designated as the Laurel Highland Landscape by the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
It’s an opportunity for the fly fishers to share their favorite fishing spots with fellow anglers, while helping small businesses in the region like tackle shops, restaurants, gas stations and motels.
The other TU chapters participating in this initiative are Chestnut Ridge, Ken Sink and Mountain Laurel. The group will also partner with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (UPJ) Business School under the direction of Dr. Skip Glenn. UPJ initially helped design a website and in the second phase will help develop a marketing plan and brochure for the initiative.
In the spring, volunteers will install interpretive signs in parking areas along all of the selected streams to identify them as part of the Trout Trail. QR codes on the signs will direct readers to a website with more detailed information about the Trout Trail and TU chapters.
The original Laurel Highlands Trout Trail project was initiated in 2012 in partnership with the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, and the local chambers of commerce.
A website and promotional brochure were developed, but the initiative was not being financially maintained by the partners. The Forbes Trail Chapter eventually bought the intellectual properties of the initiative. With the assistance of UPJ in the spring of 2021, the website message and technology were reimagined, geared toward trout fishing ecotourism focused on the coldwater conservation and outreach missions of TU. That website can currently be accessed via www.forbestrailtu.org and clicking on the link at the top of the home page.
For more information about Forbes Trail Chapter activities, and to view photos of recent events, visit the website at www.forbestrailtu.org. Additional information about Penns Woods West Chapter activities and events can be found on that chapter’s website at https://pwwtu.org.
