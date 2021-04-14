Derry Borough Council appointed Grant Nicely as interim mayor on Tuesday by a 5-1 vote.
Nicely tendered his resignation from council, effective Tuesday.
“It has been my honor and privilege to work with such outstanding people on council,” he read from his resignation letter during Tuesday’s regular meeting held via Zoom. “I am, however, looking forward to continuing to work with you all as mayor. Just as when I was on council, please feel free to contact me with any concerns or questions.”
Acting council president Al Checca cast the dissenting vote.
Nicely fills the mayoral vacancy created when council accepted Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello’s resignation as borough mayor in March. DeRito-Gaudiello, a Democrat, was elected in November 2019 to finish the remaining two years of former mayor Kevin Gross’ term.
Council had received letters of interest from Chad Fabian and Nicely for the interim mayor position. A former longtime borough councilman, Fabian resigned as council president in January 2020, and Nicely was appointed to fill his role.
Council member Sara Cowan on Tuesday read from a letter supporting Nicely’s bid for interim mayor. Cowan said she started attending borough council meetings in February 2019 when she first observed then-council president Fabian. “Upon my first meeting, I left feeling completely unimpressed as someone that lived and worked within the borough,” she said. “...The council (Fabian) led for so long was not an impressive one.”
As a newer council member, Cowan said a lot has changed since Nicely took over as council president. She cited his willingness to answer questions and ability to navigate council through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout this year and through the weird times, there has been a steady line of communication with our current president and acting mayor, Grant, while we all figured out how to keep our town running without being together,” she said. “Throughout my journey of being a council member, I have had tons of questions. There has never been one time that I have reached out to Grant that he didn’t take my call or get back to me as soon as he could.”
She also lauded his efforts to work with the borough’s police department, while commenting on criticisms of a February 2020 incident involving Nicely and a discharged gun at his home, which has garnered claims he violated a borough ordinance related to the shooting of firearms within the municipality.
Nicely previously said, “It was an accidental discharge in my living room. I shot myself in the foot,” claiming that he was attempting to stop the gun from falling off a desk. He previously said that documents related to the accident were filed through Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, but said he wasn’t aware of a corresponding police report being filed.
“I have spoken with (borough police Chief Randy Glick) regarding proper procedures in this situation, and nothing was illegal,” Cowan said. “The ordinance does not specify accidental discharges, and certainly not discharges into one’s foot.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Jasen Lentz, a challenger for borough mayor in the upcoming municipal election, opposed Nicely’s appointment.
“I’m still opposed to it because of the whole shooting incident that, yes, was an accident, but has still not been reported,” he said.
While Lentz acknowledged that borough residents are allowed to own a gun, he said, “But breaking ordinances is not allowed. It doesn’t matter if it was accidental. ... Grant should know better.”
Council on Tuesday approved a motion to advertise for a council seat following Nicely’s resignation. Checca will serve as acting borough president.
In other business, council approved removing two slides at Derry Community Pool because of safety concerns.
“In my opinion, that slide needed to come out of that pool yesterday,” Checca said, citing “soft-ball sized” holes in the slides’ grates.
Added Cowan: “It’s obviously a big safety hazard and it needs to go.”
Checca also said the pool cover purchased for $20,000 last year is damaged.
“The anchor springs have ripped and torn where the stitching goes on,” he said. “For $20,000 that’s not acceptable. It’s going to go back to the company.”
“The pool has a ton of work to be done there,” Checca said, including “tons of painting” and replacing the pump house door.
Council also approved removing a birch tree and trimming bushes near the fountain at Derry Community Park.
In its street resurfacing efforts, council also approved a $200,000 loan agreement with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) program that provides low-interest loans to help fund transportation projects within the state. In a related move, council approved an ordinance increasing the borough’s indebtedness by the issue of a $200,000 general obligation note, a Department of Community and Economic Development requirement.
Nicely previously estimated the project to cost just over $500,000. Borough officials previously said Second Ward will be the focus of the planned paving project.
Public works crew leader Adam Hebenthal said a sinkhole on Third Avenue has been fixed, as well as the gazebo’s lattice at Mossback Park.
Council also authorized Hebenthal to seek pricing for the demolition of the old pavilion at Derry Community Park. Hebenthal said electricity has been shut off at the pavilion, which he hopes will be demoed in mid-May.
Council also approved Chestnut Ridge VFW Post 444 Quartermaster Chris Johnston to create a brick and stone masonry memorial surrounding the flag pole along Veterans Memorial Bridge. The proposed structure, which would not be permanent, requires approval from PennDOT.
The mayor’s report for March included 41 complaint calls, 31 traffic citations, four non-traffic citations and zero parking tickets.
Council also approved a public works contract.
