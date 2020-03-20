Derry Area School District closed Grandview Elementary School on Thursday to essential workers and others after a relative of a district support staff member was tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Acting prudently and with an abundance of caution, we have decided to close Grandview Elementary and have sent all essential employees home through next Tuesday,” according to a post on the district’s website. “We have asked that they monitor their health and if symptoms arise, they should contact their health care provider immediately.”
In the post, district officials noted the individual has been tested and “no results are available at this time. All necessary steps recommended by the CDC and (state) Department of Health are being followed.”
Derry Area School Board President David Krinock told the Bulletin that the district is “erring on the side of caution just in case.” Krinock added that he doesn’t know the name of the support staff member.
As a result of the temporary closure, Krinock said no one will be allowed inside Grandview, including school custodians.
Krinock said two elementary administrators — principal Rod Bisi and associate principal Kara Gardner — along with three Grandview secretaries plan to work from home until Tuesday, March 24.
He added that the district’s middle/high school staff is currently limited to roughly seven employees, comprised of administrators and secretaries. Custodians also continue to work at the middle/high school, he noted.
School officials, Krinock said, briefly considered shutting down the entire district campus in Derry Township before determining the “person (didn’t) have had any contact with the middle/high school complex.”
“We feel confident that operations in the middle school and high school can continue with essential staff at this time,” per the district’s statement.
“We kind of thought it was inevitable that it was going to happen to someone in the area,” Krinock said of the potential of a positive coronavirus test within the district’s population. “But then again, I just want to reiterate that we won’t know until Tuesday whether it’s a positive test. Let’s hope it’s not COVID-19.”
Additionally, Krinock said no-cost breakfast and lunch will continue to be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the middle school/high school complex. The “Grab ‘n Go” meals, which debuted Tuesday at Derry Area, are open to anyone under age 18 who resides within the district. Krinock said about 350 meals were distributed on the first day and nearly 600 were provided Wednesday.
The district is also offering deliveries of the meals Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments.
Those who can’t make it to one of the delivery sites or who have other specific questions should contact Derry Area food service director Gwen Kozar, at 724-694-1401, ext.1442 or 1476 or by email at gkozar@dasd.us.
“We’re happy to see people taking advantage of it. And it’s everyone, not just free and reduced (lunch kids),” he said.
