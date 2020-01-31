Grandview Elementary School is once again one of the best in the state.
Kristine Higgs, Derry Area’s director of elementary education, said during Thursday’s school board work session that Grandview Elementary School was awarded as a Distinguished Title I school by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Bureau of Federal Programs.
It’s the second straight year Grandview Elementary School earned the distinction.
Higgs explained on Thursday that the bureau of federal programs annual looks at scores based on state testing, academic achievement and also growth.
“When we talked about our data last year, there’s that projection of where students should be by the end of the year, making at least one year’s growth,” Higgs said.
Higgs said that Grandview Elementary School exceeded growth in all three areas, English and language arts, math and science. The school received the Distinguished Title I award because it was among the top 5% of title I schools in the state.
The criteria was among elementary, middle schools and high schools, as this year there were about 90 schools in the state, including Grandview Elementary, that earned the honor.
“We were really happy,” Higgs said. “I know the teachers work so hard across the district and at Grandview. They really work to individualize instruction so that kids are getting exactly what they need to keep them progressing and building that foundation, so that when they get to the middle school and the senior high, those kids can continue to exceed.”
“I really think some great things are happening because of teachers collaborating. We’re seeing great effort and achievement.”
