Janet Johnson was recently announced as the grand-prize winner of Live! Casino’s Willy Wonka Golden Ticket Giveaway contest. The top prize is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon filled with Sarris Candies as a nod to the Willy Wonka theme.
Casino guests who did not find one of the five golden tickets still had the chance to take part in the month-long contest. Live! Rewards could earn entries to win their own exciting prizes, including a trip to Europe and Hersheypark passes.
“All of us here at Live! Casino have had a fantastic time getting to put together this fun new form of entertainment for our guests that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the classic movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “We hope that our visitors have enjoyed the event and hunting down the golden tickets. We offer a huge congratulations to our grand prize winner and all those who received prizes from this giveaway.”
The Willy Wonka Ticket Giveaway spanned the entire month of July, with golden tickets being hidden throughout the casino. Decorations inspired by the classic Gene Wilder film transported guests into the world of Willy Wonka for the month, with costumed characters like Veruca Salt and an Oompa Loompa even making appearances to hand out candy to casino guests.
Released in 1971, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has remained a classic family film for generations. Willy Wonka, portrayed by Gene Wilder, hides five golden tickets in his famous Wonka Bars. The finders of these special tickets are granted a tour of the secret candy factory, as well as a lifetime supply of chocolate. Wonka tempts each of the children, who eventually disobey his orders. One by one, each child disappears from the tour, until ultimately Charlie Bucket is the only remaining child.
