Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch program has begun

Funded by the Department of Education through the Westmoreland County Food Bank (WCFB), the 2022 Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch program will provide meals for Greater Latrobe School District children up to 18 years old on Mondays and Thursdays until Aug. 18.
The program is important to third-year local chairperson Melanie Semelka, who believes “volunteering for this program is a way to serve others and hopefully alleviate their worry about nutrition and finances.”
Semelka is assisted every Monday and Thursday by her children and friends and Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society members. Volunteers receive the breakfast and lunch food and beverages from the Westmoreland County Food Bank and package it for distribution.
Latrobe residents may walk or drive to the WCCC campus at 130 Depot St., Latrobe, to pick up bags of food every Monday and Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., from now until Aug. 18.
