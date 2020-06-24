HARRISBURG — The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking a qualified candidate to represent District 2 on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s board of directors. District 2 includes the counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland.
The district is currently represented with distinction by Commissioner Rocco S. Ali, whose term expires Oct. 15. Ali’s replacement will serve a four-year term, and is eligible to be reappointed twice, but must participate in a competitive process with other interested candidates to gain a second or subsequent term.
“The governor is reaching out to the angling and boating community in District 2 to recruit a diverse group of applicants, one of whom will be nominated by Gov. (Tom) Wolf to fill this upcoming vacancy,” said Robb Miller, director of the advisory council. “We’re encouraging anyone interested in volunteering for the board to send us a letter of intent describing why they’d like to serve along with their professional resume.”
Per Title 30 (Fish), applicants must be competent citizens of the district and well-informed about conservation, restoration, fish and fishing and boats and boating. Commissioners receive no compensation for their service but are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council and rated on their responses, as well as their professional and volunteer experience with aquatic conservation and related activities. Wolf will select the final candidate to be presented to the Senate for confirmation.
Individuals interested in applying should email a resume and cover letter to Robb Miller, the governor’s advisor for hunting, fishing and conservation, at robmille@pa.gov.
Applications will be accepted until July 31.
