Continued coronavirus concerns prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to announce Friday that all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for 10 business days, starting Monday, March 16.
In a news release, the Wolf administration said it worked with school districts as well as state and local officials to gather input before making the decision to halt classes. At the end of the 10-day period, state officials plan to “re-evaluate and decide whether continued closure is needed,” per the release.
The order to close schools affects more than 1.7 million students, in public and private K-12 schools, across the state.
“We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities,” Wolf said in a statement. “First and foremost, my top priority as governor — and that of our education leaders — must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities.
“... Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180-day or school hours requirements. The (state) Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing.”
Additionally, Wolf announced Friday that the state’s education department received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a “drive-through or grab and go,” during the closure.
Just prior to Wolf’s announcement that all K-12 schools in the state would temporarily close, Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley each laid out briefly-held plans to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday.
In a letter posted on the district website prior to Wolf’s afternoon announcement, Greater Latrobe superintendent Georgia Teppert said there “are currently no reported cases of coronavirus in the school district.”
She added that all school athletics, activities and practices are canceled beginning Monday until further notice.
“Our district will always do its best to protect the health, safety and welfare of our students, staff and our entire school community,” Teppert said.
Earlier in the day, Greater Latrobe announced plans to limit attendance for weekend performances of “Mamma Mia” at the high school. The changes, district officials said, were made in conjunction with Wolf’s recommended guidelines regarding mass gatherings. As of Friday evening, according to social media updates, plans remained in place for the shows to go on. According to a post on the GLSD website, “each musical participant is permitted to have two individuals invited to each performance. When coming to the musical, you will be asked to identify the cast member you are representing.”
The school was scheduled to host an opening performance of the musical — featuring the music of 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA — on Friday night. Other show times are slated for 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
District officials said more details regarding show refunds will be posted at a later date for individuals who had previously purchased tickets.
According to a post on the Greater Latrobe athletics website, the district has postponed all athletic events — scrimmages, games and matches, both home and away — for all school-sponsored teams and outside organizations until further notice. The district has also suspended all varsity, junior varsity and junior high practices indefinitely starting Monday.
At Derry Area, school board president David Krinock said directors are slated to hold an executive session Monday to allow for further discussion and questions related to the coronavirus and plans for when classes resume.
According to a post on the district website, Derry Area has canceled all school-related activities until March 29. The Bulletin has also received, from the district, athletic postponement notifications for sporting events through late April.
In a letter released Friday night, Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller wrote that all practices, contests and conditioning activities are prohibited during the 10-day shutdown. Coaches, both paid and volunteer, are not permitted on campus during this stretch and are also prohibited from organizing activities off campus.
Miller added that neither the WPIAL nor the PIAA has provided direction to date “regarding minimum/maximum contests or required section contests. If the WPIAL does not waive the section deadline dates, we will strictly follow the WPIAL’s makeup policy and schedule games on the next available play date.”
Once activities resume, Miller recommended that athletes and coaches within the district prepare themselves to potentially “compete in doubleheaders and on weekends.” Aside from athletics, all activities held on school campus by community, recreation and youth groups are canceled through March 29.
“We will continue to adjust our plans accordingly and keep you informed as new information becomes available,” Miller wrote.
Derry Area High School Principal Casey Long told the Bulletin that testing for the SAT college entrance exam scheduled Saturday at the high school has been canceled. Makeup test dates have yet to be determined, he said.
Long said students from five area school districts — Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Blairsville-Saltsburg and Mount Pleasant Area — along with homeschooled and cyber charter students were registered to take the test on Saturday.
As of Thursday, nearly 150 testing centers in the U.S. had canceled their administration of the SAT exam to students. Officials said it is not known how many of the closures are directly related to the coronavirus.
The administration of the SAT has also been halted in more than a dozen other countries, including China, Italy and Japan.
“The College Board is monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and as the situation continues to rapidly evolve, we are focused on the health and safety of students, educators and their communities,” a College Board spokesperson said in a news release.
A list of individual test center closures can be found on the SAT Suite of Assessments website.
Each of the three school districts — Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — said they would continue to communicate with parents and provide updates on their respective websites.
Also related to the coronavirus, Valley School of Ligonier announced plans to implement online distance learning upon the start of spring break, which began after students were released from school Friday.
In the weeks following spring break, all athletic and arts activities will be suspended, school officials said, adding that the status of the events will be “re-evaluated” before the school reopens.
According to the school’s website, Valley School faculty will be on campus next week to prepare for the distance learning program, which will begin for students on April 6. During this time, the maintenance staff will be in the school to disinfect and clean the building, school officials said.
The school will be closed from March 23 to April 3 for faculty members, per the website.
Outside of education, coronavirus concerns led to these area measures:
- The Westmoreland County Commissioners announced plans to halt visitation for most residents at Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield Township. A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the county courthouse for additional details on officials’ local coronavirus response plan;
- The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will close its doors to the public starting Saturday through the end of the month;
- Westmoreland and Monroeville malls announced the cancellation or postponement of all planned mall events, which includes the popular Easter Bunny photo program, CBL Properties spokesperson Stacey Keating said;
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared a state of emergency within the city and banned all public gatherings of more than 250 people, effective at 9 a.m. Monday. Also on Friday evening, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that an adult in Washington County is the first presumed case of the coronavirus in western Pennsylvania;
- All Westmoreland County public libraries are closed through March 29. Patrons are asked to keep all items until the libraries re-open. All overdue fines and fees will be waived during this time. Items will also be auto-renewed.
