'Good Morning America' coming to Great American Banana Split Festival

The banana split is the centerpiece for the annual Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe, as seen in this photo from a previous festival. The 10th annual festival is set for Aug. 25-27. Making the celebration a little sweeter this year, ABC's "Good Morning America" will be sending a correspondent to provide live coverage of the festival throughout the Saturday morning show.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Just when it seems like Latrobe’s Great American Banana Split Celebration can’t get any sweeter, a national morning news program has placed the cherry on top.

Broadcasting giant ABC has officially confirmed to the Bulletin that “Good Morning America” (GMA) will be attending the 10th annual festival, which is slated to take place from Aug. 25-27 in downtown Latrobe.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.