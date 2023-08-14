'Good Morning America' coming to Great American Banana Split Festival

Just when it seems like Latrobe’s Great American Banana Split Celebration can’t get any sweeter, a national morning news program has placed the cherry on top.
Broadcasting giant ABC has officially confirmed to the Bulletin that “Good Morning America” (GMA) will be attending the 10th annual festival, which is slated to take place from Aug. 25-27 in downtown Latrobe.
An official spokesperson from ABC’s headquarters in New York City revealed that a correspondent will provide live coverage of the festival throughout the Saturday morning show. Additionally, crews will capture footage from Friday night’s Yellow Tie Gala, which will be broadcasted as well.
GMA airs locally on WTAE from 7-8 a.m. and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
Just last week, ABC News’ correspondent Ike Ejiochi visited the Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp at St. Vincent College as part of GMA’s Rise and Shine travel series.
The segment faced backlash on social media from the Latrobe community when Pittsburgh was credited for the creation of the banana split, despite showcasing images from Latrobe and a previous year’s festival.
“I am thrilled that they decided to come join us and tell the real story,” said Briana Tomack, president of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the annual festival.
“We are very proud of our city of firsts and that’s why we are so passionate about our history. We live and breathe it,” she stated.
“I was elated to learn that after local public reaction and efforts by the Chamber and others, ‘Good Morning America’ has sought to correct the error and feature Latrobe’s festival and heritage as the original home of the banana split,” said Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels.
“I firmly believe we are a forgiving community and would be happy to host the show and give the entire nation a chance to see just one of Latrobe’s many appealing cultural features.”
Although the specific details of the visit are not yet finalized, the spokesperson expressed the excitement of ABC and GMA to highlight the festival, the city, its people, and of course, the banana split.
The famous dessert was invented in 1904 by David Strickler, a young pharmacy apprentice at Tassel’s Pharmacy at 805 Ligonier St. Over time, thanks to enthusiastic students from St. Vincent College spreading the word, Strickler’s creation gained popularity. He eventually purchased the pharmacy, which remained under his name until its closure in 2000 when longtime owner and pharmacist Tom Lazarchik retired.
The city was officially recognized as the birthplace of the banana split by the National Ice Cream Retailers Association in 2004, and in 2013, a marker was placed at the site of former pharmacy by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
“While it’s great that locally we’ve been able to preserve the history of the banana split and Latrobe, I’m very excited that a national platform like GMA will help continue to inform the world about the banana split’s origin in Latrobe, like my father worked to do for the 35 years he owned Strickler’s Drug Store,” said Andrew Lazarchik, of Latrobe. Andrew, owner of Wildcat Championship Belts, also provides the championship belt for the festival’s pie-eating contest.
“I remember years ago GMA actually had briefly covered the first Banana Spilt Festival downtown when we unveiled the historic marker 10 years ago,” recalled Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program. “At that time it had made national headlines with help from our friends at Dole Banana.”
Trunzo recounted a cherished memory that involved another renowned figure from Latrobe – golf legend Arnold Palmer.
“I remember walking Arnie Palmer to the site to count down to the unveiling of the marker when he parked over at Rite Aid. That was a neat moment. Hopefully we have made some new friends at ‘Good Morning America.’ I’m glad they are going to be joining us here in Latrobe.
“This is Mister Rogers’ neighborhood – I’m hoping everyone can give them a second chance and we can show them what makes Latrobe such a special, welcoming place,” Trunzo added.
The annual festival will kick off 11 a.m. Aug. 25, which is National Banana Split Day, with a blood drive at Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe center.
The semi-formal Yellow Tie Gala takes place that evening in front of the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., and will feature hors d’oeuvres, festive cocktails, a banana split dessert station, entertainment and more.
A day packed full of activities starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 with the 5k Banana Run. Additional events include the Downtown Banana Open at participating merchants, goat yoga, a therapy horse meet-and-greet, a Hula dancing demonstration and lesson, a car show, cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest and more.
Banana splits, various vendors, food and live musicians appearing on two different stages will be featured all three days, along with a rock climbing wall, community group performances, candy bar bingo and an over-21 area.
“We are very excited to hear that GMA is making a trip to Latrobe to attend the official celebration of the creation of the banana split,” said Melissa (Greubel) Blystone, president of Valley Dairy Restaurants.
“Ice Cream Joe [Greubel] was instrumental in getting the historical marker and we are proud to say that we have served the original split for our 85 years in business. We have been a part of the community celebration since its inception, and are sure Latrobe will give GMA a warm welcome.”
