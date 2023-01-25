Good Housekeeping honors Laurel Highlands in Best Family Travel Awards

Beam Rocks in Forbes State Forest is one of the many spots from which to take in the beauty of the Laurel Highlands.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GO LAUREL HIGHLANDS

The Laurel Highlands is once again being celebrated for its beauty.

Good Housekeeping announced that the region was named the top Scenic Road Trip in the 137-year-old magazine’s inaugural Best Family Travel Awards section. The magazine reaches a monthly audience of 12.3 million, while GoodHousekeeping.com attracts 26.6 million unique visitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.