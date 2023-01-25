Good Housekeeping honors Laurel Highlands in Best Family Travel Awards

The Laurel Highlands is once again being celebrated for its beauty.
Good Housekeeping announced that the region was named the top Scenic Road Trip in the 137-year-old magazine’s inaugural Best Family Travel Awards section. The magazine reaches a monthly audience of 12.3 million, while GoodHousekeeping.com attracts 26.6 million unique visitors.
A story on GoodHousekeeping.com said that the Laurel Highlands, which is comprised of Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, “is a fantastic destination for families thanks to its activities that appeal to kids and adults.” It specifically mentioned Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, the outdoor activities at Ohiopyle, Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Nemacolin.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Good Housekeeping’s Best Family Travel Destinations,” said Laura Argenbright, director of creative strategy and marketing for GO Laurel Highlands, the region’s official destination marketing organization. “Our road trips offer spectacular scenery in all four seasons, especially in the fall when foliage is at its peak. But more importantly, they lead to awesome family attractions like Idlewild Park, Ohiopyle State Park and the Great Allegheny Passage Biking Trail. In the winter, snow sports rule at our four ski resorts and numerous state parks. The Laurel Highlands is truly a destination where generations can come together for a fun and meaningful getaway.”
The Good Housekeeping Institute reviewed hundreds of submissions before selecting the winners. Judges “considered attributes such as convenience, value, quality, safety, innovation and inclusion,” as well as “firsthand feedback from travel experts and real families for each of these recommendations,” according to the article.
In September, the Laurel Highlands finished seventh nationally in the USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage.
