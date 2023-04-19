Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation (LAHCF) will host its annual golf outing Friday, June 16, at Ligonier Country Club. Cost per player is $300 and includes breakfast, lunch, dinner with open bar, greens fees and gift.
Skill prizes will be awarded on every hole. Hole-in-one and prizes on the Par 3’s are sponsored by Town & Country Ford of Ligonier. Other sponsorship opportunities range from $200 to $5,000 with proceeds supporting further expansion within the Surgical Institute at Latrobe Hospital.
Spouses, guests and nongolfers are welcome to attend dinner at $50 per person.
Event-day check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Outing is limited to 120 golfers on a first-come, first-served basis, and features a scramble format.
Register and pay online at www.ExcelaHealth.org/LatrobeGolf. Checks also may be made payable to LAHCF and mailed to One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650. If paying by mail, include the names of guests or those comprising a foursome. Golfers who do not specify will be assigned.
