A local golf outing fundraiser handed out more than $12,000 to area organizations which will be used to purchase much needed equipment.
It was the first event for the Latrobe-Derry Community Golf Outing, founded by Dean Miller and Dave McCleary, but its success will be seen by residents in the near future.
The goal of the event is to give nonprofits and other organizations what they need instead of money to be spent on anything, Miller said.
“We ask them, ‘What’s on your wishlist,’ and then we get that for them,” Miller said.
Miller, who owns and operates the Latrobe Dairy Queen, wanted to give back to the community which has treated his family and business so well over the years. He teamed up with McCleary, president of Action for Animals Humane Society, to put together the golf outing.
The event, held on Saturday at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club, hosted more than 70 golfers in teams of four. Miller and McCleary also secured more than 40 sponsors for its first event.
The large amount of support the outing got allowed Miller, McCleary and others to hand out four checks after a day of golf.
Latrobe Parks and Recreation received $4,400 to purchase a new trailer for hauling mowers.
The City of Latrobe Police Department was given $2,875 to purchase a second license plate reader. The city has one now which has assisted in a number of investigations; the second one will increase the coverage area.
The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, which plants flowers across the city, received $2,000 to support the continued planting.
The Derry Borough Police K-9 program and Smoke also received $2,000 for continued care of the dog.
Luka Bompiani of Bompiani Spine and Sport, one of the lead sponsors of this year’s outing, said he wanted to support the event to give back to the community.
“It’s great to give (these organizations) what they need,” Bompiani said.
Those who came out to play 18 holes and support the golf outing’s mission, benefited from clear skies and the warm weather.
Jim and Marie-Paule Scanlon said they came out to support Miller who has in the past supported their golf outing in memory of their son, Chad.
“We had a lot of fun and it was a nice, easy day with no pressure,” Jim said.
Miller continued his support by donating $1,000 in memory of Chad to help keep their golf outing going.
While the heat continued to climb as the day went on with little cloud cover, golfers were able to reap the benefits of an event sponsored by the owner of a Dairy Queen franchise — free ice cream novelties.
“The heat was definitely a factor,” said Larry Wojcik of Harrison City.
Despite the heat, his team was able to finish nine under par for the day.
Hannah Kennedy and Kelsey Cooper said they also appreciated the ice cream to combat the heat and thought the whole event was well put together. They were able to finish four under par.
While all of the teams performed well, said Elks Golf Pro Craig Yutzy, one team had a large lead to finish the day.
Finishing 16 under par, Lane Loughner, Ben Douglas, Seth Holler and Nick Allen of Latrobe, took home first place and some pro shop credit.
Along with the entry fee, the golf outing auctioned off many donated items including gift baskets, signed sports memorabilia, a grill from Nickos Chimney Company and a couch from Rent-A-Center. Golfers also took home a few door prizes as well.
McCleary said he received a lot of compliments throughout the day and looks forward to what happens next year.
“It will only get better and better,” McCleary said.
The group already has a tentative date set for August and plans to make it a yearly event. For now, Miller wants to expand the committee and help more groups in the area.
“We can branch out more and get ideas and know what places we can help,” Miller said.
Miller added he was “thrilled” with not only how the day went but everyone’s support as well.
“I appreciate everyone that came out today; they were fantastic,” Miller said.
