Golfers will be teeing off next month to help raise money that will go to area organizations in need of small grants.
The Friends of Latrobe, Ligonier and Derry (FOLLD) will host its 2nd Annual Golf Outing Aug. 19 at the Glengarry Golf Links in Unity Township.
The event raises money for local nonprofits and municipalities in need of equipment when there is typically not a mechanism in place for funding through other means except their own budgets.
Last year, the group donated $18,677 to seven municipalities and nonprofit organizations. It has already donated another $6,000 this year.
Deadline to register for the four-person scramble is Aug. 5. Entry fees are $125 per golfer.
Teams will be provided a cart, range balls and many other extras. The entry fee includes tickets for the 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and the putting contest.
Golfers will be able to start their day with cinnamon rolls from School House Bakery and coffee provided by Starbucks. In the afternoon, Jersey Mike’s will supply sandwiches for lunch.
After a day of golfing, participants will be treated to a barbecue dinner provided by the Glengarry Golf Links staff. Ice cream will also be provided by the Unity Township Dairy Queen.
While golfers may be lucky enough to leave with a new grill, sports memorabilia or basket filled with goods at the end of the day, there is also a chance to win big on the golf course.
The first golfer to hit a hole-in-one on the second hole will win a car donated by the Latrobe Auto Group.
Over at the fifth hole, the first golfer to hit a hole-in-one will win $10,000, provided by the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home.
Hitting that hole-in-one is definitely possible. One was sunk on No. 5 back on June 10, according to Glengarry’s website.
There will be additional opportunities to win prizes or shorter tee-offs throughout the day as well.
Dean Miller is the co-founder of the FOLLD and owner of the Unity Township Dairy Queen. He started the FOLLD with his wife, Terri, and Dave McCleary. They started the organization looking to make their community a safer and nicer place.
Since its inception, the group has added four committee members: John Graziano, Greg Daigle, Tom Plaitano and Jill Dunlap. All committee members are volunteers.
The FOLLD will reach out to community organizations and see what their needs are and how they can help.
Miller was surprised by the requests the group initially got, he said.
“We sort of fill a niche that’s needed that I didn’t realize at the time,” Miller said.
While large corporations and state agencies issue grants for projects and equipment that can exceed a million dollars, the FOLLD are asked to help provide a couple thousand dollars.
Last year’s largest donation was $4,400. That donation went to the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation for a trailer to haul lawnmowers.
The Ligonier Valley Police Department received the second-highest donation of $3,420 last year for software upgrades.
Over in Derry, the police department’s K-9 fund received a $2,000 donation in 2022. Derry Borough also received two new basketball backboards last month after one was vandalized, which the council said it was thankful for at its June meeting.
The FOLLD also just got done painting dugouts and restrooms, along with planting flowers at Rosa-Oglietti Field for the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League.
Both Miller and McCleary said it’s a great feeling to drive by and see kids out using the equipment they helped fix up and install.
The FOLLD wants to help organizations and local government agencies purchase the things they need but are constrained by rising costs and tight budgets.
“We ask them, ‘What’s on your wishlist,’ and then we get that for them,” Miller told the Bulletin last year.
Miller and McCleary said they have appreciated the community support it has received to make these donations.
The group hopes it can beat out last year and bring in at least $25,000.
This year’s golf outing still has plenty of opportunities for additional sponsors. The FOLLD is also looking for businesses and organizations that would like to donate items for its basket raffles and auction.
“I appreciate how eager everyone is to help,” McCleary said. “Everything goes right back to the community.”
Miller said he will be taking the next couple of weeks to iron everything out, but he expects things to get “better and better” as time goes on.
For now, Miller is just hoping for two things: lots of golfers and no rain.
Those wanting to either golf or sponsor the event should reach out to Dean Miller either by phone at 724-689-8598 or email at jdmiller0327@gmail.com.
