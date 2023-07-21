Friends of Latrobe, Ligonier Derry 2nd Annual Golf Outing

Ken Hackman of Derry, sails one over the pond at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club on July 23, 2022 during the inaugural Community Golf Outing. The Friends of Latrobe, Ligonier and Derry will host its second golf outing on Aug. 19 at Glengarry Golf Links.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

Golfers will be teeing off next month to help raise money that will go to area organizations in need of small grants.

The Friends of Latrobe, Ligonier and Derry (FOLLD) will host its 2nd Annual Golf Outing Aug. 19 at the Glengarry Golf Links in Unity Township.

