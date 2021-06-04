A GoFundMe page has been created to help three members of a St. Vincent College student’s family who are battling COVID-19 in Bolivia.
Joel Quiroz Mansilla, 19, of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, plays soccer at SVC. His 28-year-old sister Beberly, mother Alcira, and father Federico have all been hospitalized after contracting the virus. Beberly suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU on a ventilator. Federico is hospitalized with pneumonia and requires oxygen to breathe, while Alcira was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.
David Rahaman, 18, is Joel’s roommate at SVC and teammate on the soccer team. Both are rising sophomores. Rahaman started the GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $20,000 to help Joel’s family pay for medical expenses.
According to Rahaman, the medications add up to approximately $1,000 a day, with the main treatment being remdesivir, costing $300 a day, which both Beberly and Federico require. Medical bills and medications total up to $5,000 per week.
More than $13,100 has already been donated on the GoFundMe page as of Friday morning.
“The GoFundMe page is helping me a lot with the medical bills,” Joel said in a text to the Bulletin. “We’re buying the prescriptions with that money.”
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-beberly-breathe-again.
Rahaman said Joel’s family has spent “all their life savings and no longer has any money to pay for medical bills or the medications required.”
Federico and Beberly were the main providers for the household. Joel’s father was a chauffeur and his sister had a small shoe business. They no longer have any source of income.
“How it works in Bolivia is you have to pay up front, so it’s either you have the money for the medication or else you get sent home,” Rahaman said. “The money is supposed to go towards all the medical costs and medication afterwards.”
Rahaman expressed gratitude for the community’s support of his friend, roommate and teammate.
“You just can’t believe that so many people have the kindness in their hearts and the gratitude. Just extremely grateful,” Rahaman said. “Even when it was a couple hundred (dollars), Joel and I were on the phone freaking out, like a hundred, two hundred, three hundred — and now that we’re in the thousands it’s just crazy. He showed his mom before she left for the hospital and they were in tears.”
Rahaman, 18, of West Orange, New Jersey, and Joel went to high school together at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey. They live together off-campus with fellow SVC students and soccer teammates Jose Hertado, also of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and Andres Matteo Carrion of Alicante, Spain. All four attended St. Benedict’s Prep where they forged a friendship over the years.
“We’re all super close, we all play soccer together, we spend all the holidays together,” Rahaman said. “Joel is like the newest edition to the family.”
Joel earned a 3.8 GPA his freshman year and made the All-PAC soccer team as a midfielder. He also has a job on-campus to earn money to send back home to his family.
Joel was supposed to work at SVC this summer to help pay for his tuition next semester. But after finding out his father and sister were hospitalized with COVID-19, around finals week, May 17-20, Rahaman’s family paid for Joel’s flight back home to Bolivia to be with his family.
