If you attend Amy Heben’s yoga class at the Great American Banana Split Celebration this weekend, you may notice some of the participants look a tad bit different from the yoga pants-wearing crowd you might expect to find there.
Unless you’re used to horned, four-legged yogis, that is.
Heben, who owns Full Circle Goat Co. of Ligonier, will be offering two free goat yoga classes Saturday in downtown Latrobe. The first session runs from 11-11:30 a.m. while the second session will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the banana split marker and are open to the first 25 participants. No registration or mats are required.
“If someone wants a serious yoga class, it’s not going to happen,” said Heben, who is a personal trainer and certified yoga instructor. “We just try to have a good time, laugh and put smiles on people’s faces.”
Goat yoga, which as the title suggests, mixes goats into traditional yoga practice, originated on an Oregon farm in 2016. It has since become a social media sensation and is now offered on farms and in studios nationwide.
“Social media does a good job of showing them (goats) jumping onto people’s backs, but it’s rare that they will do that,” Heben said. “I put sweet feed on the mats and they go around and mingle.”
But have no fear, that perfect photo opportunity will still be possible.
“I have a baby goat named Nugget who I bring along and I will put her on everyone’s backs to take pictures,” Heben said.
“If you’re nervous, they’re nervous,” she continued. I try to keep the circle tight so they stay close and comfortable. But you are in their environment, so it’s unpredictable. You’ve been forewarned,” she joked.
Heben began what she calls her “goat adventure” with two goats in 2015, and in 2017, it was suggested that she try goat yoga.
“I did classes in my backyard that whole summer,” she said.
She has since purchased a hauler and takes her goats on the road to private parties, bachelorette parties, birthday parties, fundraisers and more.
“We just did a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital in honor of a 4-year-old who beat cancer,” Heben said. “I really like doing goat yoga fundraisers. I like to do whatever I can to benefit the community.”
While Heben currently owns a total of 18 goats, she only takes five to seven to goat yoga sessions. “It depends on the day and their attitudes,” she laughed.
In addition to goat yoga, which is done mostly during the summer months, Full Circle Goat Co. also makes special visits to the residents of Ligonier Gardens personal care home and manufactures homemade goat’s milk soaps.
“I blend all-natural oils, lye and goat’s milk, explained Heben. “I’ve also partnered with Kingfisher Coffee in Ligonier and I take their coffee grounds to put into some soaps.”
Heben recently developed a soap bar for dogs that provides relief from conditions such as allergies and skin irritation. Like the regular soaps, the Dog Bar is created in small batches, but is specially formulated for canine companions.
She hinted that a special soap bar is in the works for her upcoming goat yoga sessions Aug. 27 at Sweet Rust Whiskey in Ligonier, and that she is also in the process of becoming USDA certified to produce goat cheese.
As Heben prepares to wind down her 2022 goat yoga season, she is already looking forward to next year. “My 2023 schedule is wide open and we are excited. I feel like it gets bigger and bigger every year.”
“It’s not the best world right now and if I can take the goats and make people smile for a half an hour, it’s all worth it. I know that’s what they do for me.”
For more information on booking Full Circle Goat Co. or to purchase soaps, visit www.fullcirclegoatco.com.
Soaps will also be on sale at goat yoga at both the Great American Banana Split Celebration and Sweet Rust Whiskey. The Dog Bar will be featured at the Ligonier Bark in the Borough pet fair Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.