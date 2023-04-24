After a nearly three-year hiatus, the GOAL Magazine Gala made a comeback with a festive fundraising event benefiting Shop With A Cop Westmoreland, a nonprofit organization that takes hundreds of children, who were either victims of crime or unfortunate circumstances, shopping during the holidays.

Founder of the local chapter, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani said finding out they had been selected by GOAL Magazine was a definite bright spot.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

