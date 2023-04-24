After a nearly three-year hiatus, the GOAL Magazine Gala made a comeback with a festive fundraising event benefiting Shop With A Cop Westmoreland, a nonprofit organization that takes hundreds of children, who were either victims of crime or unfortunate circumstances, shopping during the holidays.
Founder of the local chapter, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani said finding out they had been selected by GOAL Magazine was a definite bright spot.
“One of the highlights of 2022 was learning we were chosen by GOAL Magazine,” Limani told attendees at the gala Friday night at the Greensburg Country Club.
Limani, and his team, fundraise for the charity throughout the year, but admits the partnership with the gala was a huge win.
Currently, SWAC takes about 500 children to shop for whatever may be on their Christmas list. The event also helps establish a positive relationship with law enforcement.
Limani joked sometimes the bill goes over $150 as “police officers aren’t really good at math.”
The event recently celebrated its 15th year of existence in Westmoreland County. Limani was pleased to share that thanks to the generosity of partners like GOAL Magazine, the organization will spend $75,000 during six or seven events this December.
Limani brought a newly acquired photo booth to the gala, which guests could use for a memorable photo featuring law enforcement props. The photo booth also comes to all of the Shop With A Cop events to provide entertainment for the kids, parents and guardians, and their law enforcement shopping partners.
Tawnya Rockwell of GOAL Magazine joined Limani onstage as she thanked all of the attendees for supporting the gala and SWAC.
Upon arrival, guests could get red carpet photos, enjoy a hors d’oeuvres and a champagne punch reception with entertainment by Steven Vance, electric violinist, and DJ Christopher Castiglione.
A four-hour top-shelf open bar and specialty drink stations, including Moscow Mule station and Martini Luge, provided plenty of spirits, followed by food stations, featuring garden salad, grilled vegetables, polenta, Chicken Romano, mussels and carved oak barrel flank steak.
Later in the evening, a coffee and dessert station opened with items by Heart and Soul Cookies and Pastries.
Guests also could enjoy blackjack, roulette and craps tables. Casino tickets were available at registration, which then could be redeemed for chips at the casino table. At the end of the night, guests traded in their chips for raffle tickets to win the Grand Prize Specialty Basket.
Silent auctions, mystery envelope, sports raffle and other baskets were also raffled later in the evening.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
