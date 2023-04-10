After a three-year hiatus, the GOAL Magazine Gala is back and organizers couldn’t be more excited.
“We are excited…excited about the gala, excited about the beneficiary, just excited,” said Tawnya Rockwell, chief production manager at GOAL Magazine, a semiannual publication that produces collaborative and education content.
The beneficiary she speaks of is Shop With A Cop Westmoreland, a nonprofit organization that helps children who are victims of crime or unfortunate circumstances, to have the opportunity to go shopping with a police officer from the area in the weeks preceding Christmas.
Presented by lead sponsor SecondHalf Coach Wealth Management, the gala will be held 6 p.m. April 21 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The decision to donate proceeds to Shop With A Cop Westmoreland was an easy one, according to Rockwell, as the two organizations have had a long-standing relationship with Go2Goal, the Latrobe-based nonprofit that produces the magazine, being involved with Shop With A Cop by donating baskets, prizes and funds to the program’s other fundraisers in the past.
Go2Goal gives back to the community through philanthropic endeavors like the gala, annual GOAL Golf Outing PLUS Paint-n-Sip, GOAL University Educational Symposium and semi-annual female networking events through the group SHE, started by women at GOAL.
Rockwell was very excited at the prospect of working with Shop With A Cop, and when she reached out to Stephen Limani, PSP public relations officer and founder of Shop With A Cop Westmoreland, it seemed it was meant to be. Although she didn’t know it at the time, the charity had just learned that it would have to cancel its gun bash, which represented a successful and vital part of their fundraising efforts.
“I was amazed. I guess when one door closes another opens,” said Limani. “It really worked out. It’s great because they’ve always been in our corner.”
According to Limani, the donation will be put toward the program’s annual Christmas shopping event. Each year, the program partners with six Walmart stores for the shopping trip, in which each child receives free winter apparel and $150 to spend on whatever they want or need. Each child is assigned a police officer as a shopping buddy. Donations, like the funds from the gala, allow for organizers to include more children. Limani said they anticipate including 300 to 400 children this year.
Limani said the troopers are looking forward to the gala and will have a presence there as they are working to get more attendees at the event. If interested in becoming involved with the Shop With A Cop program, Limani said there are always opportunities. Interested individuals are invited to email Limani at slimani@pa.gov.
Meanwhile, Rockwell said organizers are just planning for an evening of fun for attendees.
Tickets are $150 and include a professional red-carpet photograph captured by SkySight Photography, hors d’oeuvres and champagne punch reception, top shelf open bar, martini luge and Moscow mule bar, food and dessert stations. Also, live entertainment will feature an electric strolling violinist, DJ, photo booth and the option to play at casino tables to be eligible to win a grand prize, valued at $500.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
