GO Laurel Highlands has announced the release of its 2023 Destination Guide to the tri-county region in southwestern Pennsylvania. The free full-color piece serves as the principal promotional brochure for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties’ tourism information.

“The GO Laurel Highlands Destination Guide gives us the privilege of being a storyteller for our three-county region,” said Ann Nemanic, GO LH’s executive director. “From cover to cover, the beautiful photography is the first clue that a visitor is bound to discover something truly special across our 3,000 square miles. Then, the fun begins with the stories and content within our 64-page guide. Coupons, a handy map, itinerary ideas, and even suggestions for a date night are why our guide is so handy for both locals and visitors alike. One of the highlights of my job is seeing the progression of our annual guide go from concept to completion. We are so proud to share what makes the Laurel Highlands an ideal destination year after year.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.