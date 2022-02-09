GO Laurel Highlands unveils 2022 Destination Guide

GO Laurel Highlands (GO LH) has announced the release of its 2022 Destination Guide to the tri-county region in southwestern Pennsylvania. The free, 64-page, full-color publication serves as the principal promotional brochure for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties’ tourism information.
“The Laurel Highlands Destination Guide is a tool to enlighten the visitor of the people and places they will encounter in our beautiful region,” said Ann Nemanic, GO LH executive director. “We can never capture all there is to do in our region within the pages of the guide, but we can hint at the magic that can be found across our 3,000 square miles. This edition is filled with some of the most spectacular images — from parks and pierogis to marriage and milkshakes, there is something new I am sure readers will discover. We are confident visitors and residents will be happy to have our new guide in hand to map out their next getaway to the Laurel Highlands.”
The guide’s cover features a striking photo of Frank Lloyd Wright’s House on Kentuck Knob captured by local photographer Alex Byers. The unique perspective of Kentuck Knob showcases the architect’s affinity for angles and the gilded leaves of fall that helped the Laurel Highlands earn two USA Today 10Best designations for Best Fall Foliage Destination.
“Everyone at Frank Lloyd Wright’s House on Kentuck Knob is thrilled to see the house featured on the cover of the region’s premier guide,” said Timothy Fischer, manager, Kentuck Knob. “We are so proud to be the featured representative of this beautiful region to every visitor who picks up this perfectly produced volume. For 25 years, we have welcomed travelers, architecture enthusiasts and local folks from the area to enjoy this Frank Lloyd Wright-designed treasure in its blissful, natural setting. With a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work, we will continue to be an integral part of this thriving region for another 25 years and beyond!”
Inside, the 2022 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide’s tells the story of some of the region’s iconic attractions, as well as some of the region’s hidden gems and newest locations.
“We know that in the world of tourism marketing, strong visuals are everything,” said Kristin Ecker, senior director of marketing. “Visitors need to envision themselves here, to feel compelled by what they’re seeing. When we’re crafting the Destination Guide, we know that the imagery will sell the story, and the story will sell the Laurel Highlands and inspire the visit.
“Our process is ultimately finding the balance of unique storytelling paired with stunning photos or even vice versa. Sometimes a strong image lays the groundwork for a good story. This year, we looked for the uniqueness of the region and you’ll see that in the variety of content throughout.”
Feature stories include:
• “The Greatness of Gobs” and “Pierogi Perfection” share two of the region’s iconic comfort foods and local purveyors.
• “Touchstone Center for Crafts” celebrates Pennsylvania’s premier craft school’s 50th anniversary in 2022.
• “Mud, Motocross, and Windmills” and “Epic Rides” showcase the region’s ATV and snowmobile trails.
• “Coal Mining History Meets Progressive Mosaic Art at the Ruins,” features renowned mosaic artist Rachel Sager and her newest canvas — an abandoned coal mine.
• “Small Town Charm,” welcomes visitors to explore inviting Irwin, home to the Lamp Theatre, an array of unique family-owned restaurants and special events.
• “Fast and Furious Family Fun at Jennerstown Speedway” showcases the region’s largest racetrack.
• “Back Roads Bliss” takes readers for a ride along the Laurel Highlands’ winding country and mountain roads.
Readers will also find traditional favorites including a 2022 calendar of major festivals and events, a regional map and nearly $200 in coupons at 15 partner locations.
GO LH publishes 100,000 copies of the destination guide for distribution at numerous consumer travel shows, Pennsylvania Welcome Centers, Pennsylvania Turnpike Visitors Centers, regional brochure racks, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Laurel Highlands visitors centers, regional chambers of commerce and at GO LH tourism partner businesses.
To order a free copy of the 2022 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide, call 724-238-5661 ext. 101 or request online at golaurelhighlands.com/guide.
