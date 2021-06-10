GO Laurel Highlands is seeking photo entries for its 17th annual Laurel Highlands Photo Contest.
A panel of judges will select the top images, which will be published in the bureau’s destination guide, on www.golaurelhighlands.com, and displayed in special exhibits at high-profile locations in the Laurel Highlands.
First place in each of the four categories will receive $500; second place, $200, and third place, $100.
Winning photos may also be featured on the bureau’s social media, billboards and elsewhere.
Only photos taken in the Laurel Highlands — Fayette, Somerset or Westmoreland counties — will be eligible.
Photo entry categories include:
- Category 1 — people (portraits and experiences);
- Category 2 — plants and animals (nature);
- Category 3 — places (attractions and landscapes).
Participants may submit one high-quality image per submission, but may submit an unlimited number of images for the contest. Photos of private property are not eligible. Black and white photos will not be accepted. Only high-quality digital photo submissions will be accepted for the contest.
The deadline for submissions is July 31. File names should include: Photographer’s name, photograph location, town name. For example: John Smith, Living Treasures Animal Park, Donegal.
For complete details and to upload photos for consideration, please www.golaurelhighlands.com/about-us/photo-contest/ or call 724-238-5661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.