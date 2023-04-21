Tourism took center stage at St. Vincent College during GO Laurel Highlands’ Partner Summit April 17, with representatives of dozens of businesses and attractions gathering to learn from national industry insiders and each other.
Allen Higbee, owner of Greenhouse Arcade’s food truck and a newly opened brewery in Windber, was thrilled with Monday’s event from GO Laurel Highlands, the official destination marketing organization for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
“The summit was great,” Higbee said. “We were able to share different ideas. Everybody’s in front or behind someone, right? We were able to skill up and learn some creative things. There are a lot of unconventional aspects and minds out there. One thing that maybe a theater’s using that a restaurant’s not. Now we can take some theatrical input and put it into our space and place.”
Higbee recently became a GO Laurel Highlands partner, and he hopes to see other Windber-area businesses do so as well to help attract more visitors to northern Somerset County.
“It’s the best money I’ve spent,” he said of his membership. “The greatest minds that I could find, especially in this region. We’re literally building a bridge from A to B and a couple of spots in between.”
Speakers included Sarah Benoit, co-founder and leader of the JB Media Institute; Greg DeShields, executive director of Tourism Diversity Matters, and Troy Petenbrink, an award-winning travel journalist. Benoit spoke about creative digital strategies that generate revenue and what businesses need to know about Google Analytics 4, which will need to be implemented by July 1. DeShields addressed how to build a bridge to broader markets with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and Petenbrink shared insights into travel trends and how GO Laurel Highlands partners can better serve their guests.
Laura Argenbright, director of creative strategy and marketing for GO Laurel Highlands, delivered a state of the region that focused on tourism in the Laurel Highlands. She also moderated a question-and-answer session that included the guest speakers as well as Jennifer El Khessassi, Nemacolin’s marketing director; Dean Simpson, Touchstone Center for Crafts’ marketing manager, and Jennifer Benford, GO Laurel Highlands’ director of marketing.
“The speakers are the pros,” Higbee said. “They have experience, intellect, book knowledge, etc., all integrated together. … Now we can take these ideas and roll them into what we do every day. We don’t have to go all the way from the beginning; we can start in the middle.”
Petenbrink spoke on the importance of a business not only being able to share its story with a traveler but also those of some neighboring partners. That resonated with Jocelyn Stas, director of sales and marketing for SpringHill Suites Latrobe, whose location highlights the Westmoreland County city’s most famous sons: golfer Arnold Palmer and children’s television personality Fred Rogers as well as its proximity to St. Vincent, home to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ summer training camp.
“One of my favorite things was hearing from a travel journalist – especially since I work in hotels – about what guests expect,” Stas said. “It’s easy to know who we are, but how is that being perceived to the traveler?”
Kathi Rabbitt, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Uniontown, enjoyed being able to connect with other tourism-based businesses and learn from them as well as the speakers.
“It’s nice to be able to network with all three counties and find more information about how we can market to different people coming into the area,” Rabbitt said.
The annual marketing summit is one of the opportunities offered to partners by GO Laurel Highlands. Businesses looking to join the organization can contact Kelli Brisbane, the group’s director of partnership development, at kbrisbane@golaurelhighlands.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.