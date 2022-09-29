There was quite a buzz as travel and tourism partners came together Tuesday night to celebrate at the GO Laurel Highlands Annual Dinner at Bella Terra Vineyards in Hunker.

“How lucky we are to work in an industry where we provide the exceptional experiences for profound moments and memories to millions of visitors each year,” said the organization’s ”Queen Bee,” Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “Our annual dinner brings our exuberant partners, supporters and stakeholders together for one night to celebrate – to celebrate each other, applaud the accomplishments of our Champions of Tourism and acknowledge our scholarship recipients. The Laurel Highlands is a nationally recognized destination because we have a foundation of proud business owners and unmatched regional tourism assets.”

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.