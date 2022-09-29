There was quite a buzz as travel and tourism partners came together Tuesday night to celebrate at the GO Laurel Highlands Annual Dinner at Bella Terra Vineyards in Hunker.
“How lucky we are to work in an industry where we provide the exceptional experiences for profound moments and memories to millions of visitors each year,” said the organization’s ”Queen Bee,” Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “Our annual dinner brings our exuberant partners, supporters and stakeholders together for one night to celebrate – to celebrate each other, applaud the accomplishments of our Champions of Tourism and acknowledge our scholarship recipients. The Laurel Highlands is a nationally recognized destination because we have a foundation of proud business owners and unmatched regional tourism assets.”
The event, which was planned around the organization’s theme of bees, honored not only leaders of tourism today, but future leaders as well. GO Laurel Highlands presented $2,500 scholarships to three students, including Derry native Jessica Palko and Latrobe native Ryan Morrison.
Palko is currently a sophomore at Seton Hill University studying communications. A music lover at heart, Palko would love to tie her two passions together to find a career in communications in the music world, like at an entertainment company like Live Nation.
Palko said she enjoys exploring all that the region has to offer, including different nature places throughout the Laurel Highlands.
“I also like shopping local – going to different stores in Latrobe, Greensburg and throughout the Laurel Highlands.”
She is appreciative of the scholarship and how it will help her at Seton Hill.
“I just want to thank everyone who made the Laurel Highlands scholarship possible,” Palko said. “It has helped me out tremendously and this has been such a great experience.”
Morrison, a culinary student at Westmoreland County Community College, also received a scholarship. Morrison, who graduated from high school in 2010, said he didn’t expect to find his recipe for success in culinary. He initially had dreams of a motocross career, but injuries dashed those hopes. But, it seems Morrison found his true calling in the kitchen.
“I started falling in love with cooking,” he said. “My pap used to make some awesome stuff at Grandma’s house. … I loved how everyone sat down – they were happy and everyone had a smile on their face. It just felt great. I want that feeling. When I create a dish and see the smiles on their faces, nothing makes me happier than that.”
Now living in Youngwood, Morrison is working at El Diablo in Greensburg. Owned by Ray and Rachel Flowers, El Diablo has given Morrison the unique opportunity of creating dishes for his own menus, which have flourished, especially his ramen dishes.
“I heard about the Laurel Highlands scholarships through my chefs here at Three Cs,” Morrison said. “I really appreciate this scholarship. I want to thank everyone behind it. I really appreciate the opportunity. I’m so very grateful. I couldn’t be happier.”
The other scholarship recipients included Matthew Heinbaugh of South Huntingdon Township, who is attending Penn State-Fayette studying business.
The scholarships are funded by the GO Laurel Highlands Holiday Giveaway Spectacular, an annual giveaway, where ticket holders get a chance to win one of over 40 prizes and two grand prize ultimate getaways. Tickets cost $10 and winners are drawn on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. For a list of prizes, visit www.laurel highlands.org/holidayticket.
During the evening, the organization also honored GO Laurel Highlands Champions of Tourism award winners as part of the evening’s festivities.
Ashley and Steve Smolenski were recognized as the Tourism Trailblazer(s) of the year. This husband and wife duo run the Grayson House in Uniontown and JoltBike in Waltersburg. Nemanic called the duo an “entrepreneurial tag-team” who are always focused on tourism.
In addition, Carol Love of Love Receptive Services, with 42 years in tourism, was awarded the Tourism Pathfinder of the year. According to Love, she estimates planning or escorting more than 1,500 tours during her career.
Also, the organization had one more award – the Employee of the Year – which is really special because it is through a nomination of the employer. This year, GO Laurel Highlands presented the award to Trisha Cusick of Family Festivals Association. For 17 years, Cusick has worked side by side with her employer, Dave Stoner, producing major multi-day events in the Laurel Highlands.
Cusick is described as the “face of Family Festivals,” and the type of employee who gets things done.
The award was definitely a surprise to Cusick, who simply said “I would’ve worn something nicer.”
In addition, the organization also honored Tom Guiher of Living Treasures and Ken Bieber of Ohiopyle State Park, outgoing members of the GO Laurel Highlands board of directors, for their ongoing efforts to promote tourism in the Laurel Highlands.
