As the saying goes, the show must go on.
And the Greater Latrobe Drama Club’s cast, crew and directors found a way to make their fall play go on amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with their upcoming play, “Love … No Barriers.”
Instead of a live, in-person performance, the stage play was filmed at the end of October and will be streamed online Nov. 20-22.
“I knew we were going to have lots of rules and restrictions, so I started looking up different plays that I thought we could do in a safe way,” Director Allison Duda said.
When the details of those rules and restrictions emerged over the summer, Duda became discouraged with the obstacles involved with performing a stage play during a pandemic.
But after a conversation with her husband, Jeff, an English teacher at Greater Latrobe High School, she said he suggested, “Why don’t we write a show that we could do in the parameters of the COVID-19 restrictions?”
So, they decided to make the show about those very restrictions — or barriers — the pandemic has caused.
“Our primary goal was to ensure the safety of our performers and crew, so we started to write a show where those barriers could exist on stage — a window, a wall, a fence, while examining how we deal with the loss and isolation caused by those same barriers,” Duda wrote on the play’s website.
And, knowing the pandemic guidelines requiring social distancing and limited audience, they decided to film the play and make it available to watch live online.
“We knew it would have to be something filmed, with no audience,” Allison Duda said. “(Jeff) came up with the idea. He said, ‘Why don’t we do it about what people were going through with the pandemic?’”
The Dudas contacted filmmaker and friend Matthew Fridg of Latrobe, who helped pen the 11-scene play that features a variety of characters who face challenges of the ongoing pandemic.
“It was unique because we’re on a stage, and some of the scenes will feel stagey, but most of them will feel film-ish, like you’re watching a TV show,” Fridg said.
Fridg’s company Headspace, located in downtown Latrobe, filmed the entire play and edited it.
Tickets to view the final product are available for purchase www.lovenobarriers.com. The cost is $10 per individual, or $25 for a family/group admission. Viewers will receive an email with a link to view the play within 24-48 hours of the performance, and will be able to watch the show during the performance time on their ticket.
There are four time slots: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20; 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and 2 p.m. Nov. 22.
In the opening scene, “Rooftop Romance,” written by Fridg, Jeff and Allison Duda, a young man, James, meets a new girl, Paige, who lives in the apartment across the street while on lockdown due to a pandemic. The scene navigates the challenges of their starling love amidst the physical separation of their apartments keeping them apart.
James is played by senior Dom Panichelle, and fellow senior Sofia Herr performs the role of Paige.
Other scenes feature barriers that are more metaphorical, such as in the sixth scene, “Out Out Damned Audition.”
“Jeff wrote a scene about a girl trying to audition for a show,” Allison said. “The director is having her in different ways. Telling her it’s not good enough.”
And though the character gets frustrated, she keeps on going, Duda said.
“We thought that was the perfect metaphor for our show, because it seems like every time we tried to do something, there was another rule, another restriction, another barrier that we had to overcome,” she added.
In the scene, “Somebody,” one of the Dudas’ daughters, Annie, a senior, wrote a scene-titled song accompanied by herself on guitar about isolation caused by the pandemic. It features a teenager, Josie, who feels trapped and keeps writing songs, but nobody is listening.
“She wants to get out and wants her voice to be heard,” Allison Duda said. “She wants to try to be somebody.”
Both Fridg and Allison Duda noted how the video production will differ from typical, single-angle productions of a high school play.
“The way we filmed it was a little bit more film-style, with the story being told through editing, as well. Which is different from a stage play,” Fridg said.
Added Duda: This is something that people are paying to watch. That’s why I had (Fridg) come on board. I’ve always been involved with his creative talents, and this has a professional quality to it.”
