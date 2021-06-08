Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s fall play recently received honors by the 42nd annual Telly Awards.
The original virtual stage play, “Love … No Barriers,” performed by the Latrobe Drama Club in November, has been named a Winner in Social Impact.
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and TV across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
“Love … No Barriers’’ was created and written by Jeffrey Duda, Allison Duda, Matthew Fridg and Jennifer Fridg. The virtual stage play was filmed and directed by Headspace Media.
The production focuses on the barriers created by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the feelings of loss and isolation caused by those barriers, all while examining the emotions of grief, laughter, love and hope.
To watch “Love … No Barriers,” visit www.lovenobarriers.com.
