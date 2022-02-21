GLSHS to present musical 'Bye Bye Birdie' March 4-6

Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s Drama Club will perform “Bye Bye Birdie” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in the school auditorium.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.latrobedramaclub.com.
A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock and roll, “Bye Bye Birdie” remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful, high-energy score, plenty of great dancing, and a hilarious script, “Birdie” promises to be a show you won’t want to miss.
The show will be led by Brielle Zimmerman (Rose Alvarez), Cameron Baker (Albert Peterson), Brianna Holt (Kim Macafee) and Isaac Krom (Conrad Birdie). Rounding out the cast are Alli Himler, Henry Krom and Sarah Hoffman (Macafee Family); Evan Frescura (Hugo Peabody); Lily Haverly (Mrs. Peterson); and a talented ensemble cast. The show will be produced and directed by Allison Duda, musically directed by Ellen Perkins and choreographed by Katie Kertoy, with additional staging by Dr. Rebecca Snyder, pit conductor Timothy Sheridan, and sets and tech management by Ron Baughman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.