Greater Latrobe Senior High School (GLSHS) student council will sponsor its annual senior appreciation event from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 12.
Greater Latrobe School District residents over the age of 60 are invited to attend this morning of food and entertainment.
The breakfast, at no charge, includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash brown casserole, fresh fruit, coffee and juice. All guests will then be escorted to the high school auditorium for the GLSHS performance of “Mamma Mia.”
Reservations can be made by calling 724-539-4225 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Feb. 27. Callers should be prepared to indicate names for reservations and any other special needs. Capacity is limited so reservations will be on a first-call, first-reserved basis. Reservations must be made by March 5.
Parking is limited so carpooling is greatly appreciated. Students and staff will be on hand to direct guests to designated parking areas. All guests are asked to arrive on campus between 7:45 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Guests are asked not to arrive on campus before 7:45 a.m. because of morning traffic at the high school.
The GL student council hopes that through this special project, relationships between students and seniors can be built and strengthened.
