For the first time in 44 years, Greater Latrobe Senior High School's graduation ceremony will be held at Memorial Stadium in downtown Latrobe.
With COVID-19 restrictions causing school districts to change graduation plans, Greater Latrobe officials settled on a social distanced outdoor ceremony allowing limited guests at 7 p.m. tonight, June 25.
In addition to the in-person ceremony, graduation will be livestreamed on the district's website, www.glsd.us, and the GLSD Facebook page.
Each graduate received two color-coded wristbands in place of tickets, with each wristband allowing admission to a specific area of the stadium’s bleachers. Guests are asked to enter using specific stadium entrances based on the color of their wristband and the section in which they are to be seated, according to guidelines distributed to each graduate. No additional guests will be admitted, no additional tickets or wristbands are available and no additional seating will be permitted outside of the bleachers.
Graduates are asked to arrive in one vehicle with both guests, if possible.
Graduates must wear face coverings while gathering in the outdoor area and lining up for graduation, unless they've already notified the school district of a medical condition that prevents them from doing so. It is also highly recommended that graduates wear face coverings as they enter the stadium through the "teacher tunnel," and that they not make contact — fist bumps, high fives, etc. — with teachers while entering.
While in procession and while seated during the ceremony, graduates are to maintain a distance of six feet from one another and masks are recommended
Each graduate will be photographed at center stage receiving their diploma. The stadium’s concession stands will not be open.
A link to a livestream video of the baccalaureate service for the Class of 2020 was posted to the district's website Wednesday. Video of the service is available at https://video.ibm.com/channel/gne42jdFtz6.
Seven members of the graduating class will offer speeches during this evening's ceremony, which will be livestreamed on the district's website and the GLSD Facebook page. The Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian will address their classmates, along with the five class officers.
Valedictorian Rachel Harter is the daughter of Dr. Scott and Mrs. Lori Harter of Latrobe. Her future plans are to attend Penn State University Schreyer’s Honors College for an integrated five-year BS/MBA program.
Her activities include president of National Honor Society, member of Spanish National Honor Society, co-general manager or Statler’s Fun Center, Link Crew leader, Science Bowl captain, member of the Lettermen’s Club, captain and state qualifier in cross-country, and track and field, state and national qualifier in indoor track and field.
Her awards include Rotary Scholar, American Legion Auxiliary award, Society of Women Engineers Achievement, Draw the Lines state honoree, Challenge Program Academic Excellence, Tribune-Review 100 Outstanding Student, College Board Distinguished Top 5% scorer.
Harter has been awarded scholarships including the Judge Driscoll WPIAL Student-Athlete, NHS National recipient, Rotary Scholarship, James Colins’ Scholar Athlete and Scheeren Scholar-Athlete.
Salutatorian Katelin Templeton is the daughter of Linda Templeton of Latrobe. Her future plans are to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree after completing a six-year program at the University of Pittsburgh.
Her activities include National Honor Society, National German Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Link Crew, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, German Club president, Interact Club treasurer, six years of girls’ volleyball and eight years of competitive dance.
Her awards include Business and Professional Women’s Club Student of the Month, Rotary Club Student of the Month, Greater Latrobe Math Student of the Month, Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball varsity letterwinner.
Templeton has been awarded scholarships including the Keytex Energy Scholarship, Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club Scholarship and Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.
Senior class president AJ Rock is the son of Martin and Joanne Rock of Latrobe. His future plans are to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.
His activities include football, wrestling, track and field, hiking and fishing.
His awards include the George A. Frederick Memorial Award and 2019 Tribune-Review Top 100 Young Citizen Award.
Rock has been awarded scholarships including the DAR Good Citizen Award, Joseph Howard Memorial Scholarship and Charles U. Findley Scholarship.
Senior class vice president George William Sprock is the son of Wendy Lynn and the late George F. Sprock of Latrobe.
His future plans are to attend West Virginia University to major in Wood Science and Technology and Wood Processing.
His activities include cross-country and pole vault for track and field.
His awards include Most Improved in cross-country and a varsity letter in cross-country.
Sprock has earned a $700 scholarship from Jednota Local Branch 181 of United.
Senior class secretary Sophia Hoch is the daughter of Richard and Christine Hoch of Latrobe. Her future plans are to study chemical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering
Her activities include Student Council, Class Secretary, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, four-year letterwinner and senior captain in soccer, School Board Student Representative, Global Scholar, Link Crew leader and Science Bowl.
Her awards include Latrobe BPW Student of the Month, Latrobe Council Student Recognition Award, Rotary Club Student of the Month, recognized by Pittsburgh SWE.
Hoch has earned scholarships including the Latrobe BPW Scholarship, David A. Snyder Scholar-Athlete Scholarship and Sargent Candy LLC Centennial Scholarship.
Senior class treasurer Ethan Grandgeorge is the son of Scott and Lisa Grandgeorge of Latrobe. His future plans are to attend Penn State University and commission as a Marine Corps officer with hopes of becoming a pilot.
His activities include varsity baseball and golf, National Honor Society, Key Club and FCA.
His awards include the J. William Enos Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Achievement in Technology Education and earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Grandgeorge has earned scholarships including the NROTC Marine Option National Scholarship and Scholarship for Military Children.
Senior class historian Ella Hill is the daughter of Terry and Christa Hill of Latrobe. Her future plans are to attend Penn State University for architectural engineering.
Her activities include Class Historian, National Honor Society, National German Honor Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, lacrosse and Key Club.
Her awards include Science Breakfast of Champions, Math Student of the Month, Cuddles for Kids grab bag winner.
Hill has been awarded scholarships including Burger King Scholars, Anita Doyle Memorial Scholarship and Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit.
