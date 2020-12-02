The Greater Latrobe School District will switch to a full remote instructional model by the end of the week.
The school board, during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, voted unanimously to begin a full remote, GLSD online, instructional model beginning Friday and continuing through Monday, Jan. 18.
District superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said that the switch was made for several reasons, including continuity of education, health and safety of the school community as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise locally, and adherence to state guidelines and regulations for travel throughout the holiday season.
“I still believe schools are the safest place for students, and I believe that students should be in school in a brick and mortar setting,” Teppert said. “However, with the rising (COVID-19) numbers, we have to look at our staff and adults.
“I thought it would be better to give a set number of weeks on remote learning for continuity of education and for our parents to be able to plan.”
Teppert added that the full remote instructional model will be re-evaluated during the board’s next Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12. During the time of full remote learning, Teppert said that athletics and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.
“I’ll be honest, I went back and forth on (athletics),” Teppert said.
“I think for the mental well-being of our students, they need to be involved, and in athletics, smaller groups of students come together. It’s not large groups of hundreds of students.
“I believe it’s important for students to stay engaged with the brick and mortar school, and by giving the opportunity for activities and athletics during this (virtual) time, I think that’s going to help our students in the long run.”
Teachers will fully prepare for the switch to online learning with an Act 80 day today, while Thursday will be utilized for distribution and needed material pick up for students. Material pick up will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday. Elementary families will receive additional communication from building principals on Wednesday, while junior and senior high students can report to their buildings during the pick-up time to claim materials needed for online learning.
“If your child is struggling, reach out to their teacher and the building principal,” Teppert said. “If we need to offer additional support, in whatever way we can, we’ll do our very best.”
Previously, the district operated in a blended instructional model, which was approved at the board’s Nov. 10 meeting. The blended model gave students the option to attend school in a brick and mortar setting, or remain home in a full online remote model. As of Tuesday, 2,954 students attended school in-person, while there were 621 online.
Last week, the state required school districts to complete an attestation form to ensure implementation of mitigation efforts and masking requirements for face-to-face, in-person instruction, while also agreeing to follow recommendations when COVID-19 cases are identified.
“The attestation form was not signed to adhere to a specific instructional model,” Teppert said. “It was signed to attest, if any face-to-face, brick and mortar instruction would be offered, that our school district would follow the mitigation efforts and recommendations following the identification of cases of COVID-19.”
Board member Dr. Michael Zorch said that he voted for the switch to remote learning out of concern for district staff members.
“I still believe that children are best served by being in school,” said Zorch, a retired emergency room physician. “I understand the explanation of having children in elementary go full-time and hybrid for the senior high like we did before, but that still puts the staff at risk.
“I think the circumstances we have now, it’s best to take a pause and come back to school after the holiday.”
Zorch said the hospital systems are at capacity, noting that he spoke to Dr. William Jenkins, an Excela Health emergency medicine doctor, who was also in favor of the district’s move to remote learning. “He has been my go-to regarding this information and he recommends we take a pause because the hospital system is in a dire — he used the word dire — situation right now,” Zorch said. “I understand this is a hardship for families and for students, but sometimes for the greater good, which is our staff and community, we should pause.
“I think at this present time, it is prudent for us to take a pause. I promise the community that I will be a champion of getting these children back in school as soon as we can. I know our administration feels the same way, but faced with the overwhelming numbers in our hospitals, it’s best that we step back.”
Resident Tom Gockel disagreed with the district’s switch to the full remote instructional model.
“You give the option for people that don’t feel safe to do it online,” Gockel said. “Give me that option to send my kid to a brick and mortar school. I’m asking for her to get an education. Until the school gets cases, and there’s spreading in the school, please keep it open.”
In October, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the district, but as of Tuesday, there were only two active cases and 76 since the beginning of the school year.
Christa Shoemaker, a parent of three children in the district, was in favor of the board’s decision.
“I am beyond grateful that you are taking the initiative to care about my kids’ safety,” Shoemaker said. “I don’t understand the logic of saying that we’ll wait and let our kids get sick and then we’ll shut it down. Why not shut it down and avoid our children getting sick because it’s just not safe now. I thank you, as a mother of three kids in the school, that you have taken this step to protect my kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.