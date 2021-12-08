Greater Latrobe School District Solicitor Ned Nakles is hoping for more clarity soon regarding the statewide mask mandate in school buildings.
Last week, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania reinstated the Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings.
The action is temporary, as the court is slated to hear arguments regarding the mandate today, Dec. 8.
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court went against mandate last month and ordered the mandate to be lifted on Dec. 4. The Wolf administration appealed, which moved the matter to the state’s Supreme Court.
Wolf had previously announced that school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students on Jan. 17.
Greater Latrobe’s board initially voted to make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year, but the state quickly implemented the mask mandate in early September.
The mask mandate has drawn fierce opposition from parents at school board meetings across the state, including at area districts such as Greater Latrobe and Derry Area.
“We do not know how quickly the Supreme Court will act, we don’t know whether the court will issue any statements from the bench (today), and hopefully the court will give us some guidance with some respect to how quickly they are going to make a ruling,” Nakles said at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
“It is probably prudent at some point in December or early January for the board to begin discussions in the event the stay is not lifted but the governor rescinds the mask mandate in January, so the board and administrators will have some time to prepare their approach going forward.”
Also Tuesday, the board reorganized for 2022, with President Eric Hauser and Vice President Paul McCommons retaining their posts. Hauser earned another year as president in a unanimous 9-0 vote while McCommons topped Heidi Kozar, 7-2.
New board members Andrew Repko and Merle D. Musick, along with re-elected members Heidi Kozar and Bill Palmer, were also sworn in.
The board reappointed Nakles and Nakles as district solicitor at an annual retainer of $6,100.
The board also voted for Merle L. Musick to replace McCommons on the Eastern Westmoreland Career Technology Center JOC for the month of December.
In other business, the board will look to approve these items at next week’s regular meeting:
- The board also approved 2022 meeting dates, including: Committee of the Whole meetings — Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Dec. 6, and regular meetings — Jan. 18, Feb. 22, March 15, April 19, May 24, June 21, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 13 (no July meeting). The board also announced that all meetings will be moved to 7 p.m. next year;
- In other business, the board will look to approve these items at next week’s regular meeting:
- Woods purchases of services agreement for student A, effective Dec. 1 through June 30, 2022;
- Adelphoi Village Inc. purchase of service agreement, day treatment supplemental contract, for the 2021-22 school year;
- Measurable Results Assessment (MRA) distribution for the 2021-22 school year;
- Tax appeal settlement proposals for parcel Nos. 61-20-06-0-113, 61-08-00-0-229, 61-12-00-0-135 and 61-12-00-0-228, as recommended by Andrews & Price LLC;
- Permission to advertise for general school supplies, art, science, paper, custodial, electrical, medical supplies, sports equipment and supplies for the 2022-23 school year;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between Unity Township and the school district;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between the City of Latrobe and the school district;
- To retain Siemens Industry Inc. for Investment Grade Audit (IGA) services;
- Nomination of a Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation commission board representative;
- Adopt board policies;
- Resignations of Nicole Lakin (personal care assistant) and Julie McLuckie (junior high girls soccer coach);
- Melissa Bartels and Benjamin Marnell as substitute teachers;
- Allison Vecchiola (substitute secretary) and Melissa Lesko (substitute food service) as support personnel, classified appointments;
- Danielle Koehler (volunteer bowling coach) as support personnel, supplemental appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.