The Greater Latrobe School District, during Tuesday’s regular meeting, approved a plan to realign administrators and staff, with the elimination and creation of six positions.
The board approved Mark Mears, Becki Pellis, Jon Mains and Chad Krehlik to new administrative assignments, while Margy Mears and Jessica Yetter will also take on new roles. Once the changes are made, it will save the district “roughly $20,000 to $30,000 in salary.”
Pellis, the current principal at Mountain View Elementary School, was named the new Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology. Pellis, a 1996 graduate of Greater Latrobe, was hired as Mountain View Elementary School principal in 2011 after spending nine years in the Ligonier Valley School District. She has a master’s degree and principal’s certification from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The board voted to eliminate the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology position, previously held by Robin Pynos, whose resignation was also accepted on Tuesday. Pynos was hired as the assistant superintendent at Franklin Regional in June.
The Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Technology was initially created in December 2019, as Pynos took over and resigned from her prior post as Director of Technology, Curriculum and Instruction. Pynos took on her prior role after Michael Porembka was promoted to Assistant Superintendent in the summer of 2019. Following that move, Pynos picked up curriculum and instruction duties that had fallen under the Director of Teaching and Learning’s job responsibilities and continued technology responsibilities.
With Pellis filling that role, the district is currently advertising for a new principal at Mountain View Elementary School.
“Robin Pynos is a big loss, there’s no doubt about it,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said. “Becki Pellis is outstanding with curriculum and instruction, as well, and she has worked with Robin for years. They’ve attended technology conferences, so we’re extremely excited about her new role”
Mains was tabbed as the new 9-12 principal at Greater Latrobe, while Krehlik is the new assistant principal at the high school.
Board members eliminated the 9-10 and 11-12 principal positions, initially created in March 2016 when Steven LoCascio retired. At that time, Krehlik was named the ninth and 10th-grade principal, while Mains was tabbed as the 11th and 12th-grade principal.
“Jon Mains is a phenomenal leader,” Teppert said. “At this point in time, I felt we needed to have one, cohesive 9-12 principal running the senior high school.”
Directors also voted on Tuesday to approve a two-bell schedule beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Measures to implement the two-bell schedule includes the establishment, or adjustment, of the start time for school, changes in transportation and other necessary adaptations and modifications.
Bus drop off at the senior and junior high is at 7:20 a.m., and the school day runs from 7:40 a.m. until 2:50 p.m. Bus departure is listed as 2:55 p.m. Bus drop off at district elementary schools is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and the school day runs from 8:45 a.m. until 3:35 p.m. Bus departure from elementary schools begins at 3:35 p.m.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been talking about getting the junior and senior high on the same schedule,” Teppert said. “All of our faculty can hold professional development at the same time and it assists with athletics, as well.
“Another big concern was how late our elementary students got home from school. Many times in the winter, it’s dark when they get home. Also, with the consistent bell schedule, we will be increasing instructional time. More information will be forthcoming on this, either a video, or information posted on our website.”
Mark Mears was named the new Director of Athletics. Mears, also the district wrestling coach, previously held the now-eliminated Director of Transportation and Athletics position.
The board approved Margy Mears as the Coordinator of Transportation and Facilities and Yetter as the NEXT Career Pathways and Communication Coordinator. Directors, on Tuesday, eliminated the Secretary to the Director of Facilities, Operations and Planning, and Secretary to Transportation positions, in addition to the Mentorship Coordinator job.
“Margy Mears has been integral with transportation for years,” Teppert said. “Margy has re-done the entire two-bell schedule, she worked out all the stops and she’s been integral all along. When I said I wanted to do the two-bell schedule, and I needed somebody to step up, Margy did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.