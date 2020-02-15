On Tuesday, Greater Latrobe school board members are expected to vote on two tax settlements and an electricity procurement agreement that will all result in additional funds or savings for the district.
Pittsburgh-based Andrews & Price LLC filed two tax assessment appeals to the Court of Common Pleas on behalf of the district.
One is filed against National Retail Property Trust, leased to MedExpress Urgent Care. The proposed settlement will result in approximately $36,708 in total additional school taxes. The second is filed against Edward and Carmella Rinaldi, or Caribbean Pools, which will result in $1,330.83 in additional school taxes.
“Andrews & Price came to an agreement with both of them,” Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson said. “They made a recommendation to the board and it is expected to be approved next week.”
Directors are also anticipated to vote on an electricity procurement agreement that will result in a $30,000 savings.
“We were able to reduce our energy costs,” Watson said. “We’re pretty excited about this. We’re not locking in capacity. Just the energy piece.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.