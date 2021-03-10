Members of the Greater Latrobe School Board are expected to vote on a motion next week that will benefit the district’s cyber security.
The new deal, announced at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, is a continuation of a current agreement with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU), as the district, through the WIU, will enter into a three-year agreement with Cisco Systems for purchases of Cisco Secure Equipment (AMP) and Cisco DNS Advantage (Umbrella), effective July 1 through June 30, 2024.
“This isn’t anything new that we’re getting,” said Becki Pellis, Greater Latrobe’s Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology. “We’ve had this before. This is just the next three years. It protects us from malware, viruses and provides security before the threat even goes out into our district.”
It’s a $9,004.50 contract, a figure Pellis called similar to the district’s previous three-year deal.
The district is using the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit as a consortium on behalf of participating districts like Greater Latrobe.
“This is the best price,” Pellis said. “There isn’t anything better that we could be looking at because it’s through a consortium.”
Pellis explained that if a student or teacher receives an e-mail with a link attached to it, and that person clicks on the link, the request will go to an umbrella where it is checked.
“That umbrella will see that it’s not a real site and it’s malicious in intent, so it drops the request and logs a response to the user that the page is not found, so therefore it never actually gets to our unsecure space,” Pellis said. “It makes sure that any time we’re doing anything within our district that it’s safe.”
Also on Tuesday, Greater Latrobe is planning a socially distant prom, set to run from 4-10:30 p.m. on May 21. The prom will take place at Zone 28, which is a 50,000-square-foot entertainment facility located in Harmarville.
Zone 28 features activities such as bowling, laser tag, escape rooms and arcade games, which will be used instead of traditional dancing at the prom in order to properly socially distance.
District Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert reported 3,030 students participating in brick and mortar instruction and 524 students utilizing the district’s GLSD online learning system. The school board voted last month for junior and senior high students to return to school on a full-time, in-person, five-days-a-week basis.
“We’re very happy to have our students back in a brick and mortar setting,” Teppert said. “The trend is that more of our students continue to return to the brick and mortar setting from the GLSD online. All is going well.”
Teppert added that spring weather and 60-degree days are a welcome change.
“The sunshine and nice weather gives us an extra opportunity for our students to be outside more and to eat lunch outside as well,” Teppert said. “We hope that it sticks around.”
On Tuesday, the board also voted on a list of spring sports coaches and salaries. Head coaches include Matt Basciano, baseball, $5,181; Katherine Costic, girls’ lacrosse, $3,360; Peter Cuda, boys’ lacrosse, $3,360; Bob Kovalcin, softball, $4,656; Chad Kissell, boys’ tennis, $2,880; Andy Wnek, track, $8,357; Drew Vosefski, boys’ volleyball, $3,504.
Items to be voted on next week include:
- Resignation of Mark Schrecengost, teacher; Beth Lawrence, food service; Bobbie Kovalcin, softball coach;
- Substitute teachers including Patrick Bradley (English, social studies, special education) and Michael Yandrick with a bachelor of arts in history and a minor in political science with an emergency certification;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit general operating budget for July 1 to June 30, 2022;
- Government Accounting Standards Board Statement (GASB No. 75) compliance;
- Westmoreland County Student Assistance Program agreement for the 2021-2022 school year;
- Amare Healthcare Medical Staffing Agency agreement, effective Feb. 18, 2021;
- Agreement between Laura Chartier, Orientation and Mobility Specialist and Greater Latrobe School District for the 2020-21 school year and extended school year services;
- Revisions to 2020-21 school calendar and a proposed 2021-2022 school calendar;
- Olivia Carlquist, ninth-grade student from Ligonier Valley as tuition student for 2021-2022 school year;
- Final adoption and approval of three board policies, the first reading of six board policies and review of two board policies without changes.
