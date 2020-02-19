More than a year after students took their first steps inside the new Latrobe Elementary School building, the Greater Latrobe School District has agreed to make its final payment to general contractor Nello Construction for the project.
The district’s school board at its regular meeting Tuesday approved an agreement with Nello Construction to settle the contractor’s arbitration claim seeking payment of more than $1.25 million for work on the $24.8-million Latrobe Elementary School (LES) project.
Greater Latrobe solicitor Ned Nakles said the agreement approved Tuesday by the school board calls for the district to pay Nello $831,000.
“We’re very pleased to have this done,” Nakles said. “We are very pleased to have the case settled. The public is now the owners of a beautiful elementary school and we’re glad to get this piece of it behind us.”
The Greater Latrobe School Authority at a separate meeting Tuesday also approved the settlement, Nakles said.
The district had withheld its final payment of $1,257,000 to the contractor after construction delays pushed back completion of the project roughly four months.
The school was originally expected to open Aug. 3, 2018, but the school district wasn’t granted an occupancy permit for the $24.8-million school until Nov. 30 and students didn’t start classes there until Dec. 4.
The school district could recoup part of the settlement cost as a result of part of the agreement that entitles GLSD to a percentage of any future claims Nello is awarded from other parties related to the LES project.
“Nello believed that we would have a claim against the architect or the manager. We take no position on that, but we say ‘If you think there’s a claim, we assign it to you, you go do it and if you get anything, we get 15% of that back,’” Nakles said. “The settlement is $831,000. I believe the settlement probably will end up being closer to somewhere between $775,000 and $800,000 when it’s all said and done, but for now, it’s $831,000. We will pay that and then get money back if their other case is successful.”
In a related lawsuit seeking $1.6 million to recover money withheld over the delays, Nello claimed three defendants — Foreman Program and Construction Managers of Zelienople, Axis Architecture of North Huntingdon and Greater Latrobe School District director of operations and planning Kurt Thomas — caused delays to the project then colluded to blame Nello for the school not opening on time.
As part of the agreement approved by the school board Tuesday, Nello will dismiss Thomas as a defendant in the related suit and also drop its Right-to-Know request for project-related information the firm had sought from the district, Nakles said.
Nello’s suit, which the company intends to continue without Thomas as a defendant, according to attorney Dean Falavolito, contends the Foreman Group breached its obligations to the school district by not properly managing the project and the company and representative George Dickerson were “openly hostile towards Nello’s contractual interest” in the project and “actively attempted to have Nello breach its contract” with the district “to cover up Foreman’s failure to perform its obligations,” to the district.
The suit also claims Axis Architecture “wrote specifications for the project that were defective, thus hindering Nello’s timely completion of the project,” and claims delays in the project’s completion stemmed from work on the project that was not Nello’s responsibility, including phone and sewer line connections, as well as a lengthy delay from HVAC-related problems.
Most of the money being sought in the related lawsuit is owed to subcontractors, Falavolito said.
The board on Tuesday also approved a pair of tax appeal settlements set to generate roughly $38,000 in new tax revenue
Pittsburgh-based Andrews & Price LLC filed the two tax assessment appeals to the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of the district.
One was filed against National Retail Property Trust, leased to MedExpress Urgent Care. The proposed settlement will result in approximately $36,708 in total additional school taxes, of which about $9,500 would be recurring taxes. The second is filed against Edward and Carmella Rinaldi, or Caribbean Pools, which will result in $1,330.83 in additional school taxes, of which roughly $50 would be recurring.
The board also approved entering a 12-month agreement with Direct Energy for procurement of electricity at a rate of $.03718 per kWh beginning May 1, 2021 and expiring May 1, 2022. District business administrator Dan Watson said the rate represents a decrease of about 5% compared to current electricity pricing and is expected to save the district roughly $30,000.
In other business, the school board approved:
- A student teaching affiliation agreement with Grand Canyon University beginning Jan. 27, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2021;
- Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert to sign any and all contracts with the Pennsylvania Department of Education with an electronic signature, and the utilization of the signature shall execute and deliver those contracts binding;
- Accepting gifts, grants and donations from Dick’s Sporting Goods, $1,000 to the physical education department; $1,000 from United Way for a school readiness and transition plan, and $50 to food service for delinquent accounts;
- A Cummins Inc. Equipment Maintenance Service Agreement;
- The Makerspace Club as a school club with Kimberly Mamaril serving as the club’s advisor;
- Participation in the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium bids for multipurpose paper for the 2020-21 school year;
- Notice of intent to adopt nine board policies at its next regular meeting, including policies regarding school and classroom practices, employment practices, school wellness, federal fiscal compliance, facilities and workplace safety, building security, emergency preparedness and response, relations with law enforcement agencies and school security personnel;
- The resignations of Wendy Galley, custodian, effective Jan. 31; Amanda Hopper and Jessica Michal, classroom assistants, effective Feb. 10 and March 5, respectively; and Donald Uveges, boys’ tennis head coach, effective Feb. 17;
- The following support personnel appointments: Lainie Osborne, personal care assistant, $9.70 per hour, effective Feb. 19; Alyssa Myers, English teaching assistant, $150 per day with no benefits, retroactive to Feb. 6; Melinda Woods, personal nurse assistant, $13.50 per hour, effective Feb. 19; and Amanda Hopper, substitute classroom assistant, $9.50 per hour, as needed;
- Two memorandums of understanding with the Greater Latrobe Education Association regarding employee personnel matters.
