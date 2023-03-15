Elementary art teachers of the Greater Latrobe School District recently held their annual district-wide event, “Art All Day,” which took place from Feb. 27 through March 2, at the Latrobe Elementary School’s Elementary Center for Student Creativity.

All third-grade classrooms were involved throughout the four days, with homerooms from each of the three schools combined into groups for a day filled with art-making fun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.