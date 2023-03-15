Elementary art teachers of the Greater Latrobe School District recently held their annual district-wide event, “Art All Day,” which took place from Feb. 27 through March 2, at the Latrobe Elementary School’s Elementary Center for Student Creativity.
All third-grade classrooms were involved throughout the four days, with homerooms from each of the three schools combined into groups for a day filled with art-making fun.
This year’s “Art All Day” event featured four local practicing artists who led the students in a variety of art projects, including a cardboard sculpture with Ron Nigro, gelli plate printmaking with Amy Roadman, stencil tempera painting with Sarah Hunter, and acrylic paint pouring with Sue Hrubes.
This event is a favorite of many students, offering them a chance to escape their daily school routines and engage in unique artistic experiences as they create “Art All Day.”
