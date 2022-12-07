The Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education held its December meeting Tuesday night in two parts.
The initial meeting was its reorganization meeting that saw Eric Hauser re-elected as school board president for another one-year term.
“We have Mr. Hauser back again as our president. He and I have worked together a long time even before I became a superintendent,” said GLSD Superintendent Mike Porembka.
However, the vice president seat will remain undecided for another week as a motion to table the vote until the regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, was unanimously accepted after a split vote between Merle D. Musick and Heidi Kozar. The split was possible because of the absence of Paul McCommons.
“When it comes to that split vote on the vice president, I think that’s what happens when you have two very good candidates and a very experienced board that is looking at things from two different sides,” Porembka said.
Each side had members expressing merits for each candidate. The argument for Musick is his youth and fresh ideas. Also, the idea that if Musick is vice president now, he can absorb the longstanding traditions of the current experienced board and pass them down to future board members. Backers for Kozar argue that her experience and history of community service makes her the best candidate.
“This board has been great about resolving issues,” Porembka said after the meeting.
“I have no doubt they’ll resolve this issue and figure out the best way to go forward,” he said. “I think what I’m most proud of is the respect that they have for each other. I think there are times that sometimes feelings can be hurt and things like that. But I know that the main focus of our board is our kids, our community, our staff members, and I know they’ll figure it out. That’s what they’re elected to do and we’ll move forward.”
In addition, the board approved Nakles and Nakles, Attorneys at Law, as solicitor at an annual retainer of $6,100.
Monthly meetings for the Committee of the Whole are the second Tuesday of each month and the regular meetings are scheduled for the third Tuesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in the Center for Student Creativity at the high school.
During the Committee of the Whole meeting it was approved that Susan Mains will be the nominee for the Parks and Recreation Commission Board.
“She has served in that capacity for many years. She’s been a great partner for the district and parks and rec,” Porembka said.
Also up for approval at next week’s regular meeting:
• New story tuition agreement student B for the 2022-23 school year;
• Forbes Road Career & Technology Center third party tuition agreement 2022-23 school year;
• IDEA-B Section 611 agreement and the IDEA Section 619 pass through use of funds agreement between Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and GLSD for 2022-23 school year;
• Adelphoi Village, Inc. purchase of service agreement, day treatment supplemental contract 2022-23;
• Gifts, grants, and donations: MCIU Montgomery County IU23- enhancing family engagement team training — $8,000.
• Resignations: Emily Daily (classroom assistant), Anthony Mehalic (assistant track and field coach).
• Substitute teachers: Niki Burket (RN/B.S. Nursing — ER certified Teacher/Nurse), Brooke DiLascio (B.S. Psychology — ER certified), Adam Ferguson (Grades 4-8, all subjects 4-6, Social Studies 7-8), Isabella Oddo (B.A. Early Childhood Ed — ER certified).
• Support personnel — Classified Appointments: Jessica Mollomo (classroom assistant), Niki Burket (substitute secretary).
• Support personnel — supplemental appointments: Cody Bureau (swimming/assistant coach), Joshua Drnjevich (basketball/boys assistant grade 8), Steve Bell (volunteer wrestling coach), Eric Newill (volunteer wrestling coach).
Meetings scheduled: Finance Committee — Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. — SHS library classroom; Facilities, Operations and Planning Committee — Dec. 8, at 3:30 p.m. — administration building; Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Commission — Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. — Latrobe Municipal Building — Green Room; WIU Committee — Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. — Fort Ligonier Room, EWCTC Joint Operating Committee Reorganization Meeting — Dec. 7 — EWCTC.
Future dates:
Early dismissal — Thursday, Dec 22; Holiday break — Dec. 23, through Jan 2, 2023, (school resumes Tuesday, Jan 3), Regular board meeting — Dec. 13 — 7 p.m., Committee of the Whole Meeting — Jan. 10, 2023 — 7 p.m., regular board meeting — Jan. 17, 2023 — 7 p.m.
