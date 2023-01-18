The Greater Latrobe School District held its first regular board meeting for 2023 Tuesday night.
As the Pennsylvania School Boards Association recognizes January as School Director Recognition Month, GLSD Superintendent Mike Porembka expressed the appreciation he has for the district’s board members.
“The hard work they do to assure our kids have the very best, that our staff has the very best,” Porembka said. “They make zero dollars for doing this. After a year of sitting in this seat and working with them, they are truly committed to just making the school district the very best place it can be.
“They are so accessible to me. The open lines of communication we have back and forth. I don’t have an issue calling them. In my role I try to be ultra approachable for them and open to dialogue. I think they appreciate that and I appreciate the fact that they are all accessible as well.”
The committee also approved the following agenda items:
- Teacher education affiliation agreement between Pennsylvania Western University and the Greater Latrobe School District;
- Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health Medical Staffing service agreement effective Jan. 1, 2023;
- Maxim Healthcare Staffing Service, Inc. educational staffing service agreement effective Dec. 15, 2022;
- Longmore Academy, a licensed academic school provided by MHY Family Services agreement for the 2022-23 school year;
- New story tuition agreement for student C for the 2022-23 school year;
- Tuition students for 2023-24 school year – Jacob Hannah, grade 12 – Ligonier Valley School District;
- Local audit report: Horner, Wible and Terek, PC;
- Act 1 resolution not to raise taxes above the index;
- Gifts, grants and donations – United Way – school readiness/transition plan – golf cart – athletic department;
- Tax assessment appeal settlement for parcel number 15-03-10-0-487 as recommended by Andrews & Price, LLC;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between the city of Latrobe and Greater Latrobe School District;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between Unity Township and Greater Latrobe School District;
- Amendment to the Johnson Controls fire protection LP services agreement dated Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022;
- Facilities, operations and planning committee meeting minutes;
- Resignations: Kimberly Mamaril (teacher leader k-12 library);
- Approve substitute teachers: Maddison Duminie (grades pk-12, special education pk-12), Jennifer Fridg (early childhood N-3 – ER certified), Leslee Ellis (biology 7-12), Amber Lenhart (grades PK-4);
- Support personnel: Maddison Duminie (classroom assistant, LES), Raven Dupilka
(cheerleader/pep/assistant coach),
- Lucas Ali (boys lacrosse head coach), Tyler Mears (volunteer wrestling coach), Sarah Rosa, (teacher leader library k-12), Patrick O’Neill (school police).
Future dates
- Incoming 2023-24 kindergarten registration release – Feb. 1, – online at GLSD.us;
- Incoming 2023-24 kindergarten parent information night – Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. – SHS auditorium;
- Committee of the whole meeting – Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., and
- Regular board meeting – Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Future committee meetings
- Board policy/PSBA committee meeting – Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. – administration building;
- EWCTC Joint Operating Committee meeting – Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at EWCTC;
- WIU Committee meeting – Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. – Fort Ligonier room;
- Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Commission meeting – Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. – Unity Township Municipal Building, and
- Finance Committee meeting – Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. – SHS library classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.