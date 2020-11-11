Members of the Greater Latrobe School Board voted unanimously for students to return to a blended instructional model on Monday, Nov. 16.
Board members agreed by a 9-0 margin during Tuesday’s regular meeting on the measure that will give students the option to attend school in a brick and mortar setting, or remain at home in a full online remote model beginning next week. The district has been operating in a full remote model since Monday, Nov. 2, because Westmoreland County had what was deemed a substantial level of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) for consecutive weeks.
“As we continue to navigate this global pandemic, we are aware that students greatly benefit from face-to-face instruction and social interactions,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said. “GLSD will continue to do our very best to provide brick and mortar instruction for our students, while keeping the health, safety and welfare of our entire school community as a priority.”
The district is assuming that a student will remain in the instructional model it participated in prior to Nov. 2.
If a family wants to change the student’s instructional model, parents or guardians must contact the student’s school counselor or principal to make the change. As of Tuesday, 3,065 Greater Latrobe students attended school in a brick and mortar setting, while 510 were educated virtually.
“We heard from parents voicing concerns and disagreeing with the decision to implement a full remote instruction model,” Teppert said. “The decision was not taken lightly, nor was it made in a vacuum without a great amount of thought, discussion and reflection on our county’s COVID-19 data.”
Teppert said that district officials will continue to monitor local COVID-19 cases, in addition to Westmoreland County levels of transmission, along with guidelines from the state department of health, the school solicitor and a local medical panel. A little less than a month ago, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the district, but as of Monday, there were only four active cases and 55 total since the beginning of the school year.
“Our goal is to monitor our school numbers,” Teppert said. “There may be a time where we have to close a classroom or a building, but we’re going to do our very best to keep the schools open in a brick and mortar setting.
“I can’t stand here and say that something might not occur where we have to go remote again, but our goal is to keep the schools open and do the best we can.”
Teppert addressed community members within the senior high auditorium and board members followed with comments. Six community members addressed the board, all in favor of returning to school.
Students attending Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will follow the school’s hybrid schedule. If a student is passing courses at EWCTC and the high school, they can participate in EWCTC’s online instruction from home, but they must have transportation to Greater Latrobe to participate in brick and mortar classes. If a student is not passing courses, or does not have transportation to the senior high, they will participate in EWCTC’s online instruction in the Greater Latrobe high school library. Two parents spoke out on Tuesday, believing that the students aren’t receiving enough hands-on instruction within their trade, or course of instruction, during the pandemic.
Greater Latrobe’s athletic committee plans to meet on Thursday to discuss the district’s participation in winter sports and further review recommendations from the WPIAL and PIAA. Teppert also noted that when the district is in a period of full remote instruction, all extra-curricular activities, including athletic events governed by the WPIAL and PIAA, are also suspended.
Board president Dr. Michael Zorch, a retired emergency room physician, pointed out that children — unless they have underlying health conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and more — aren’t likely to come down with serious illness or a hospitalization because of COVID-19.
“I think the biggest risk is to our staff, but we’re doing our best to social distance and wear masks to protect them,” Zorch said. “I think we’re doing more harm by not sending (students) back to school.”
Board vice president Steven LoCascio, a retired principal and educator at Greater Latrobe, called teachers an essential part of the community.
“I voted to take two weeks off because it would give me the opportunity to see what else the state would do if this county was considered substantial,” LoCascio said. “Nothing changed. The only thing closed were the schools, which service the lowest risk group, so that upset me.
“If (transmission) is so substantial and have to close, so should McDonalds, and Wendy’s and Walmart and everything else. Schools have to be understood to be essential.”
In September, board members Heidi Kozar and Cathy Sarraf were the only two to vote against returning to school five days a week, but they changed their stance on Tuesday.
“I’ll vote for this primarily because of the population of students who really use our schools as a safe place because education isn’t just about academics anymore,” Kozar said. “Our students come to our buildings with all kinds of issues and those are the students that keep me up at night because what is their home life and learning environment like.”
Kozar said the district’s first priority still must be the health and welfare of students, staff and the community at whole. But she trusts that district administrators will do their best to provide correct safety protocols and guidelines while in school.
Kozar requested help from the community, too.
“We can’t do this job in isolation,” Kozar said. “If you want your schools open, you have to meet us half way. You have to wear your mask and cover your nose. Take part in this decision, support us in this decision. Don’t allow big parties and do your best to social distance. If you want us to be open, you have to help us.”
Sarraf also didn’t downplay the COVID-19 virus, noting that the general population had to be conscious of community spread. She added that she’s concerned for the health of parents, grandparents, other community members and school employees like cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers.
“We have to be cognizant of the big picture because it’s not just the kids,” Sarraf said. “But our numbers in the district have stayed low, we, as a county moved out of the substantial level, and parents are given the option to choose if they want to keep their kids at home and online.
“At this moment, I’m comfortable voting to go back to school on Monday, but that doesn’t mean I’ll be comfortable with it two weeks from now if things change because safety comes first. I value their education, but we can’t educate kids who are sick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.