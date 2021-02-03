Members of the Greater Latrobe School Board recommended junior and senior high students return to school on a full-time, in-person, five-days-a-week basis starting next week at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, but not before impassioned arguments from two concerned directors, who felt the board should hold off on its decision.
Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert recommended district junior and senior high schools open for full-time brick-and-mortar instruction beginning Monday, Feb. 8. Directors approved the motion by a 7-2 margin with Heidi Kozar and Cathy Sarraf dissenting. Greater Latrobe elementary students returned to a full-time brick-and-mortar setting on Monday, Jan. 25, with the secondary in its current hybrid model, a motion that was unanimously approved last month.
“Obviously, our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our students and staff,” Teppert said. “There’s a combination of safety measures that have been put into place and we believe administratively, that it’s time to get our kids in brick and mortar.
“Nobody can pick a magical day and say this is it, but looking at everything, we just believe that this was the time to go back.”
Teppert pointed to several factors, noting the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations have sharply declined since the holiday season. She added that a group of 433 teachers, staff members and bus drivers opted to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine last month and the district also spent close to $450,000 last year to improve its air filtration systems.
Teppert also noted that some students are experiencing mental health struggles and academic problems because of the pandemic.
“We look forward to having all of our students back in our schools for face-to-face instruction and increased socialization,” Teppert said. “We will continue to monitor our county and school community COVID data and do our very best to provide brick-and-mortar instruction while keeping the health, safety and welfare of our entire school community as a priority.”
Kozar voiced concerns for the health and safety of staff and students at the secondary level. She noted that the county remains in a substantial transmission rate and requested the board hold off until two weeks after the county falls below the substantial transmission rate, or the district staff is able to receive its second vaccine dose.
“I would hate to think that a rushed decision on our part to go back to in-person instruction would put any of our staff or students in harm’s way,” Kozar said.
Kozar noted that 10 schools within the county remain in a hybrid setting, while three are in full-time brick and mortar.
“Why can’t we continue hybrid?” Kozar said. “It’s working and allowing for necessary social distancing. As I toured through the secondary schools, many classroom desks are only three-and-a-half or four feet social distanced.”
Teppert said that many senior high classrooms are six feet socially distanced, but some are not.
“We do have several of our teachers move their classrooms to larger spaces,” Teppert said. “The junior high does present more of a challenge and I’ve always been open about that. But we’re socially distanced to the maximum extent possible of six feet, and we’ve also had teachers move into large group instruction areas if they have larger classes.”
Kozar touched on Greater Latrobe’s commitment to technology, adding that the district provides students with computers and others with internet capabilities.
“We’re better prepared for the hybrid model of education than perhaps many other districts within our county and maybe in the Western Pennsylvania region, and yet we refuse to give the teachers the time and latitude to make hybrid work,” Kozar said. “The disregard for our superior hardware and technology and staff training makes me question why we invested so much in this area if we’re not willing to allow teachers to show its full capabilities.”
Sarraf also expressed concern for the health of teachers and students.
“We’ve been hearing for a long time how kids don’t get sick with COVID,” Sarraf said. “That’s great and it’s the only reason I can even consider having these kids in school. But they can get sick and some of them get really sick, and some of them in our district have gotten really sick, and one child getting too sick is too many.”
Sarraf noted that an elementary teacher spends the entire day with the same group, but an instruction at the secondary level can see upwards of more than 100 students in a day.
“If parents are worried, their kids don’t have to come to school and they can attend GLSD online, and I think that’s fabulous,” Sarraf said. “But teachers don’t get that choice. Teachers should be considered too.”
Sarraf also touched on the space issue at the secondary level.
“Kids want to be in school and parents want kids at school. I get it because I want them in school, too,” Sarraf said. “But the number of kids in a classroom in a hybrid situation and the number of kids in a full brick and mortar is a whole different story. There just isn’t enough square footage. Having 12-to-15 kids in a classroom is a different story than having 25-to-30 kids in a classroom.”
Sarraf also asked Teppert the opinion of the district’s health and safety committee, which includes board members, administrators and local medical advisors.
“When we met two weeks ago, they said the (COVID-19) numbers needed to be declining,” Teppert said. “If the numbers continue to decline, the decision needs to come from the board. There’s no perfect day to go back.”
Other board members believed this was the right time to return secondary students to full brick-and-mortar learning five days a week.
“I felt very comfortable with our staff and principals explaining to us exactly what was happening and how our students would come back if there was full-time student occupancy in the building,” said board member William Palmer, one of several directors who toured the secondary buildings.
“They felt comfortable that they could make accommodations and spread the kids out so they could keep them safe.”
Greater Latrobe Assistant Superintendent Michael Porembka said of the 3,562 district students, there were 635 registered online. That accounts for 18% of the student population and 414 of those were from the junior and senior high level.
“Nobody is taking this lightly,” said board member Dr. Michael Zorch, chair of the health and safety committee and a retired emergency room physician.
“We’ve all been very concerned and we’ve done the best we can to try and ensure the safety of everyone in our school community. We don’t want anybody to get sick. I would hate for somebody to get sick and die. Everybody feels that way. This is why we’ve gone through this. This is why we’ve done all the things that we’ve done to protect our students and staff.”
Zorch noted that mitigation efforts from the state, such as placing a definition on substantial community transmission, is to make sure hospital systems are not stressed and overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
“Even though our county numbers are still considered substantial, the hospitalization rates have come way down in the county,” Zorch said. “There’s not a stress on our hospital system as there was a couple months ago and the case numbers continue to drop.”
Zorch pointed to the staff, which has received one vaccine dose, and the installation of the district’s new air filtration and clean air systems as a benefit to students returning to the classroom. He also mentioned stress on students and the community as a whole, referencing missed child abuse cases and increased suicidal tendencies. Laurie Golobish, the district’s director of pupil services, said there was a 43% increase from two years ago in students expressing suicidal thoughts to district counselors.
“There’s a pandemic going on, but kids aren’t at risk from a disease as much as they are from killing themselves or getting abused at home,” Zorch said. “We’re doing the best we can to protect our students and staff. We’re not going to stop the cases. It will probably happen. We’re going to see kids get sick and we’re going to see adults get sick. But everyone needs to know that children do not seriously get sick from this and immunity from one vaccine dose will at least give some protection to our staff.
“Obviously, we’re going to monitor the situation and if things change, then we’ll change, but right now the numbers are good. I think it’s the perfect time where we can get our kids back in school.”
Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting took place one week earlier than normal in order to reassess county and local coronavirus data. The board is scheduled to meet again on Feb. 16.
“We are happy that our county’s incident and percent positive rate from COVID has continued to decline, even though our county currently remains in substantial transmission rate,” Teppert said, adding the county is moving closer to a moderate transmission rate and hospitals are currently not overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Teppert said the district’s community zip code range, which includes Latrobe, Hostetter, Pleasant Unity and parts of Greensburg, falls into the moderate rate of transmission. She thanked The Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe and Lori Stripay, the district’s UNISERV representative from the Pennsylvania State Education Association, for helping the district acquire vaccines. In a proactive move, all district buildings will participate in full, remote learning on Monday, Feb. 22, and Monday, March 1, to provide teachers, staff and bus drivers an additional 24 hours to recover from any adverse reaction to the vaccination.
“Receiving the vaccine greatly assists in protecting our teachers, staff and bus drivers from contracting COVID-19 and it paves the way for our schools to remain open for brick-and-mortar instruction for our students,” Teppert said.
Teppert noted that parents and guardians can still choose to have their students participate in full-time GLSD online, as opposed to the brick-and-mortar setting. She added that if parents wish to change students from hybrid “A” or “B” to full-time GLSD online, or vice-versa, from GLSD online to brick and mortar, they must contact the students’ school office by Friday, Feb. 5. No action is required to return to full-time brick and mortar from hybrid “A” or “B.”
All Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) students will also attend brick and mortar, five days a week. Teppert reminded parents and students about mitigation efforts, which include mandated face coverings, and recommended review of district protocols under the COVID-19 tab on its website.
“We truly believe it’s time,” Teppert said.
Items to appear on the Feb. 16 regular meeting include:
- Resignation of Hugh Moximchalk, custodian; Karen Owens, classroom assistant; Carissa Sutter, custodian; Thomas Turnbull, Jr., baseball assistant;
- Substitute teachers including, Janice Humes, elementary, special education; Rebecca Milko, health and physical education;
- Rachael Kollar, classroom assistant; payroll manager; part-time secretary; health room assistant; custodian;
- Tax abatement approval for 32 E. Monroe St. in Latrobe, using funds to raze a structure within the city, and tax assessment appeal of $432,000 for First Latrobe Company, which owns Unity Plaza;
- Dylan Morris, a ninth-grade student from Greensburg Salem, as a tuition student for 2021-22 school year;
- Proposed tax collector compensation with about a 2.5% increase in Unity Township (from $69,638 in 2022-23 to $75,038 in 2025-26) and increases from 2.8% (or $4,385, in 2022-23) to 3.22% (or $4,805 in 2025-26) in Youngstown Borough through the next four years. The City of Latrobe tax collector is appointed by Latrobe City Council, so the school board does not set compensation level because it’s not an elected position;
- Participation in the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium and authorization for a multi-purpose paper bid;
- Right-of-way easement agreement granting the Derry Township supervisors temporary and permanent easement over the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) and school property to construct, install, operate and maintain stormwater lines in regards to an upcoming stormwater bio-retention pond to control flooding;
- First reading of three board policies.
