Greater Latrobe School District taxpayers shouldn’t expect a last-minute change of course regarding a proposed 1-mill increase in the school district’s property tax millage rate.
GLSD Business Administrator Dan Watson at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting presented to the school board a proposed final 2021-22 general fund budget with no significant changes from the preliminary budget approved for public display last month.
The proposed budget presented to the board forecasts $57,752,938 in expenditures for the district in the 2021-22 school year and revenues of $57,407,938.
The proposed final budget calls for the millage rate to increase from 84 to 85 mills for the 2021-22 school year to help offset a shortfall of $345,000 between revenues and expenditures. A 1-mill increase in the property tax rate would raise the average homeowner’s tax bill by $27 per year, Watson said.
“Nobody wants an increase in taxes... but to understand what our teachers and staff have done this year to get these kids through this (pandemic), I think it’s a minimal intrusion on people’s budgets,” school board member Dr. Michael Zorch said. “This was a very, very difficult year. My concern was, when this first happened, that we would be asking for a heck of a lot more money because we had discussions last year about how this would affect our revenue.”
If the school board approves the proposed budget and tax levy resolution at next week’s regular meeting, the 2021-22 school year will be the fifth straight year in which the millage rate in the district has increased.
The school board last year approved a $57,085,874 budget that included a 1.75-mill tax increase, bringing the real estate tax rate in the district to 84 mills.
The 2019-20 budget adoption included a 1-mill tax increase, and the millage rate increased by a half mill the prior year. There was a 1.75-mill tax increase in the 2017-18 budget a year after the district held the line on taxes for the 2016-17 budget.
For the 2020-21 school year, Watson said, GLSD’s millage rate of 84 ranked the district fourth-lowest among the 17 public school districts in Westmoreland County.
“History shows that the board has done a very good job, in my opinion, of adjusting taxes moderately when needed,” Watson said. “PSERS retirement could have called for a much higher tax increase, but we’ve cut in other areas to keep it at one (mill).”
While overall revenue for the 2021-22 budget is expected to increase by $322,065 (0.56%) compared to 2020-21, according to Watson, the increase will be outpaced by rising expenses.
Expenditures are budgeted to see a sharper hike — increasing by $667,065, or 1.17% — fueled mostly by increases to the district’s costs for salaries and benefits, especially its required Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) contributions.
Watson said building and department budget expenditures were reduced by $276,840 (1.61%) for the 2021-22 budget after being slashed by more than $800,000 in the 2020-21 budget.
Watson said Tuesday that $606,892 of the increase in expenditures can be attributed to salaries and benefits for the district’s more than 400 employees. Of that increase, a 3.59% increase in PSERS contributions mandated by the state represents an increase of $302,786 in expenditures for the district.
He also noted that from the 2009-10 school year to the 2019-20 school year, the district’s actual expenditures, excluding PSERS contributions, increased by a total of $2,033,166 (4.31%), an average increase of $203,316 or 0.43% per year.
During that same 10-year timeframe, the district’s PSERS contributions ballooned by $7,001,624 (687%), Watson said.
Board member William Palmer lamented the impact of rising PSERS contribution requirements on the budget and the millage rate.
“Out of a $120-million a year business with 4,000 clients and 400 employees, we’re talking about a very minute number that we’ve kept at a very minute millage rate,” Palmer said. “The one thing that’s driving that other than the costs you’ve brought down as a team, as a district, with the teachers and staff and everybody else that brought it down, is the PSERS impact. If we didn’t have that, we would be even.”
School directors are also set to vote at next week’s regular meeting on a number of budget-related items beyond the 2021-22 final operating budget and millage levy.
The board is also set to vote on authorizing the 2021 Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion and re-enacting Act 511 and per capita taxes for the 2021-22 school year, as well as approving insurance renewals for the 2021-22 school year.
The district’s insurance premiums collectively increased by roughly 2% for 2021-22, climbing to $268,815 according to a breakdown included among Tuesday’s meeting documents.
Insurance broker Richard Cassidy of Kattan-Ferretti Insurance told the board during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting the largest increases are to the general liability policy (up $5,411) and the district’s cyber enterprise risk management policy (an increase of $2,686). Premiums for workers’ compensation and automobile insurance decreased by a total of $3,125 to help offset some of the increases, he noted.
Other items slated for action at the board’s June 15 regular meeting include:
- A memorandum of understanding for an employee personnel matter from the 2020-21 school year;
- A Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Lending Library agreement for STEM kits and equipment for the 2021-22 school year;
- A Clelian Heights Service Agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- For the Westmoreland County Music Educators Association 6th-grade County Chorus Festival to be held Feb. 11 in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium;
- Tuition rates for the 2021-22 school year of $9,760.22 for elementary students and $10,287.28 for secondary students;
- An extension of Section 125 Cash Benefit Cap for the 2021-22 school year regarding medical, dental and vision benefits;
- A five-year auditing services proposal with Horner, Wible & Terek, PC with a base rate of $32,000 in the first year and annual increases of $1,000 per year;
- Tax appeal settlement proposals for two residential parcels in Unity Township that would generate a total of roughly $3,638 in additional tax revenue for the district;
- A renewal of the district’s elevator service contract with Eastern Elevator Service and Sales Company;
- Awarding quotes and bids for 2021 capital improvement projects;
- The 2021-22 Free and Reduced Price Meal Policy, National School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program;
- Awarding the multipurpose paper bid for the 2021-22 school year through the Joint Purchasing Consortium;
- Accepting the resignations of varsity boys’ and girls’ tennis coach Chad Kissell, junior high boys’ volleyball coach Courtney Stynchula, classroom assistant Melissa Bartels and Mountain View Elementary principal Lindsay Scarpo;
- Hiring a secondary math teacher, two special education teachers and a technology computer science education teacher;
- Approving Amelia Stynchula and Kaylah Hopper as summer workers, Karen Townsend and Donna Hauser as substitute secretaries and approving a full-time secretary at Baggaley Elementary;
- Appointing Nathan Snizaski as band director assistant, Rachel Murphy as cheerleading assistant coach and Paige Alviani as junior varsity golf coach;
- Granting the administration permission to realign staff;
- Approving teacher leader positions and salaries for the 2021-22 school year;
- Classified personnel hourly rates of pay, effective July 1, with new rates ranging from $9.50 per hour for student workers to $11.60 per hour for part-time secretaries;
- Anthony Basciano, Jason Bridge, Joseph McCombie and Scott Sapir as on-road driver education instructors for the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.