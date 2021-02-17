The Greater Latrobe School Board at its regular meeting Tuesday approved increasing the commissions paid to elected tax collectors in Unity Township and Youngstown Borough beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
The commission increases for the elected tax collectors in both municipalities cover a four-year term and range from 2.5% to 2.53% per year for the Unity Township position and 2.81% to 3.22% for Youngstown. With the increased commission rates, the Unity Township tax collector would be compensated between $69,638 (2022-23) and $75,038 (2025-26) per year over the four-year term, while the Youngstown tax collector would be compensated from $4,385 (2022-23) to $4,805 (2025-26).
The resolution does not include changes to the compensation level for the tax collector covering the City of Latrobe, as that position is appointed by Latrobe City Council rather than elected and the school district does not set the compensation level for the position.
Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson in his recommendation to the school board noted the elected tax collectors’ workloads have increased over the past several years because of new requirements, including a state law requiring school districts to allow for real estate taxes to be paid on an installment basis and the inception of Homestead and Farmstead exclusions for residential properties.
Watson noted the compensation level for Unity Township’s elected tax collector is comparable to a Pennsylvania Economy League Central Division study of 81 school districts that found the average cost to collect real estate taxes was 0.24% of collections. GLSD currently compensates the elected tax collector for Unity Township at 0.28% of collections. For Youngstown Borough, by far the district’s smallest tax collection area, Watson noted, a compensation package based on state or countywide averages would make it difficult to fill the position.
The tax collectors for Unity Township and Youngstown Borough combined to collect $23,437,532 in real estate taxes for the district for the 2019-20 school year, according to Watson’s recommendation to the board, and were compensated $70,003 (0.30% of collections) to do so. The commission increases approved Tuesday by the board would keep compensation rates at the same percentage of collections over the next four years, assuming “a modest increase in real estate tax collection amounts,” over that term, Watson noted.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert told the school board that this week marks the second week the district’s secondary students have been back in the brick-and-mortar educational setting and the fourth such week for elementary students.
“We are elated to have our students back and in the buildings receiving face-to-face instruction and also the ability to interact with their teachers, staff members and peers,” Teppert said. “We are thrilled that our county’s incidence and percent-positivity rate for COVID has declined and Westmoreland County has transitioned from the substantial transmission rate to a moderate transmission rate for COVID-19 for the past two consecutive weeks.”
Teppert noted that under the moderate transmission rate category, school districts are no longer bound to the attestation order requiring schools to follow a 14-day rolling cycle for identification of COVID-19 cases and the closure of schools. She said positive cases will still be listed on the dashboard on the district’s website, and decisions to close classrooms or school buildings because of positive cases “will be made according to various factors relating to transmission, the number of positive cases or staffing shortages.”
Staff members and bus drivers who received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine previously will be getting their second doses of the vaccine over the next two Saturdays, Teppert added.
“In order to be proactive, we want to respond to staff and bus drivers who may have adverse side-effects after receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine,” Teppert said. “Therefore, we will implement remote instructional days following the vaccination clinics.”
All of the district’s school buildings will participate in full remote learning on the Mondays following those vaccination clinics, Teppert said — Feb. 22 and March 1 — to provide staff and bus drivers an additional 24 hours to recover from any adverse reactions to the vaccinations.
In other business, the school board approved:
- A services agreement with Georgia-based ProCare Therapy to provide a full-time RN and a full-time one-to-one LPN for the 2020-21 school year at rates of $50 and $45 per hour, respectively;
- Accepting the resignations of Hugh Moximchalk, custodian; Karen Owens, classroom assistant; Ron Owens, senior high technology education teacher; Carissa Sutter, custodian; and Thomas Turnbull Jr., baseball assistant;
- Substitute teachers Janice Humes, elementary, special education; and Rebecca Milko, health and physical education;
- Rachael Kollar, classroom assistant, $9.50 per hour; Shannon Ulishney, payroll manager, $43,500 annual salary; Karyn DiSanta, part-time secretary, $11.35 per hour; Rachel Menhorn, health room assistant, $15.75 per hour; Ryan Dillon and Brian Poklembo, full-time custodians, $13.08 per hour; and Cynthia Fowler and Michael Murphy, substitute custodians, $9.25 per hour;
- Tax abatement approval for 32 E. Monroe St. in Latrobe;
- Settling a tax assessment appeal of $432,000 for First Latrobe Company, which owns Unity Plaza;
- Jacob Hannah, a 10th-grade student from Ligonier Valley, and Dylan Morris, a ninth-grade student from Greensburg Salem, as tuition students for 2021-22 school year;
- Participation in the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium and authorization for a multi-purpose paper bid;
- A right-of-way easement agreement granting the Derry Township supervisors temporary and permanent easement over the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) and school property to construct, install, operate and maintain stormwater lines in regards to an upcoming stormwater bio-retention pond to control flooding;
- The first reading of board policies regarding discrimination and Title IX sexual harassment affecting students, school security personnel and maintaining professional adult/student boundaries.
