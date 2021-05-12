Property owners in Greater Latrobe School District can anticipate another increase to their property tax bills as school board members mull a 2021-22 general fund budget proposal that includes a recommendation to increase the real estate tax millage rate for a fifth straight year.
GLSD Business Administrator Dan Watson presented the proposed 2021-22 budget at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, saying the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact on the district’s revenue streams combined with increasing costs that are outside the school board’s control to create a budget shortfall of roughly $345,000.
The proposed budget presented Tuesday forecasts $57,752,938 in expenditures for the district in the 2021-22 school year and revenues of $57,407,938.
A 1-mill increase in the property tax rate would raise the average homeowner’s tax bill by $27 per year, Watson said.
He also recommended the district continue the property tax rebate program, which includes a household income limit of $35,000, or residents ages 65 or older, widows, or widowers 50 or older, age 18 or more and are permanently disabled. The rebate is 5% of the state amount, for a maximum of $32.50 and would not exceed 100% of the property real estate tax.
Overall revenue for the 2021-22 budget is expected to increase slightly compared to 2020-21, Watson said. Local revenue projections are up by $375,878 in the proposed budget, or 1.09%, while state revenue is anticipated to increase by $139,205 (0.65%). Federal revenue projections, boosted by one-time, non-recurring funding like the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund allocation, is expected to increase by $117,204, or 11.90%.
Total revenue projections are anticipated to increase by $322,065 (0.56%), Watson said.
Expenditures are budgeted to see a sharper hike — increasing by $667,064, or 1.17% — fueled mostly by increases to the district’s costs for salaries and benefits, including its required Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) contributions.
Watson said about 86% of the district’s expenditures fall under “less controllable” categories — roughly 70% of expenditures stem from salaries and benefits, 7% for debt service, 6% for transportation and 3% for plant operations.
Salaries and benefits have increased 2.69% on average in each of the past five years, Watson said, but the district’s total expenditure increases over that same period have averaged 1.57% per year.
“The board, the administration, the school district in general has done a lot to control those more-controllable areas, those areas we don’t view as fixed,” Watson said. “Because obviously if we weren’t doing that, the total overall budget (increases) would equal the salary and benefit portion, if not more.”
Watson said in 2020-21, salary and benefits expenditures increased by 2.35%, or roughly $813,000, but the district’s total expenditure budget was frozen with no increase.
Watson said building and department budget expenditures were reduced by more than $275,000 for the 2021-22 budget after being slashed by more than $800,000 in the 2020-21 budget.
The school board last year approved a $57,085,874 budget that included a 1.75-mill tax increase, bringing the real estate tax rate in the district to 84 mills, third-lowest in Westmoreland County, Watson noted.
The 2019-20 budget adoption included a 1-mill tax increase, and the millage rate increased by a half mill the prior year. There was a 1.75-mill tax increase in the 2017-18 budget a year after the district held the line on taxes for the 2016-17 budget.
The school board opened its Committee of the Whole meeting with a moment of silence to honor the late Steven LoCascio, who died Saturday at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
LoCascio, 67, spent 41 years in education with the school district and was a member of the school board at the time of his death.
LoCascio started at Greater Latrobe as a student teacher during the 1975-76 school year at a salary of $8,500. He was named assistant football coach in 1976 and received a letter the following year stating his position would be curtailed because of a reduction in staff only to be reinstated the following month.
LoCascio became student council advisor in 1978 and earned his Master’s degree from St. Vincent College in 1996. In August 1997, LoCascio became math department chair, head baseball coach the following year and athletic director in 2001.
He stepped down as baseball coach in 2003, earning an administrative certificate the same year before becoming assistant principal at the senior high in 2005. In 2010-11, LoCascio became the senior high principal, a position he held until his retirement in 2016. Following his retirement, he was elected to the district’s school board in 2017.
