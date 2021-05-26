The Greater Latrobe School Board on Tuesday approved a proposed 2021-22 general fund budget proposal that includes a recommendation to increase the real estate tax millage rate for a fifth straight year.
The proposed budget will be on public display ahead of a vote by the school board next month to approve a final 2021-22 budget.
GLSD Business Administrator Dan Watson presented the proposed 2021-22 budget at the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this month, saying the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact on the district’s revenue streams combined with increasing costs that are outside the school board’s control to create a budget shortfall of roughly $345,000.
The proposed budget presented to the board forecasts $57,752,938 in expenditures for the district in the 2021-22 school year and revenues of $57,407,938.
A 1-mill increase in the property tax rate would raise the average homeowner’s tax bill by $27 per year, Watson said.
He also recommended the district continue the property tax rebate program, which includes a household income limit of $35,000, or residents ages 65 or older, widows, or widowers 50 or older, age 18 or more and are permanently disabled. The rebate is 5% of the state amount, for a maximum of $32.50 and would not exceed 100% of the property real estate tax.
Overall revenue for the 2021-22 budget is expected to increase slightly compared to 2020-21, Watson said. Local revenue projections are up by $375,878 in the proposed budget, or 1.09%, while state revenue is anticipated to increase by $139,205 (0.65%). Federal revenue projections, boosted by one-time, non-recurring funding like the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund allocation, is expected to increase by $117,204, or 11.90%.
Total revenue projections are anticipated to increase by $322,065 (0.56%), Watson said.
Expenditures are budgeted to see a sharper hike — increasing by $667,064, or 1.17% — fueled mostly by increases to the district’s costs for salaries and benefits, including its required Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) contributions.
Watson said about 86% of the district’s expenditures fall under “less controllable” categories — roughly 70% of expenditures stem from salaries and benefits, 7% for debt service, 6% for transportation and 3% for plant operations.
Salaries and benefits have increased 2.69% on average in each of the past five years, Watson said, but the district’s total expenditure increases over that same period have averaged 1.57% per year.
“The board, the administration, the school district in general has done a lot to control those more-controllable areas, those areas we don’t view as fixed,” Watson said previously. “Because obviously if we weren’t doing that, the total overall budget (increases) would equal the salary and benefit portion, if not more.”
Watson said in 2020-21, salary and benefits expenditures increased by 2.35%, or roughly $813,000, but the district’s total expenditure budget was frozen with no increase.
Watson said building and department budget expenditures were reduced by more than $275,000 for the 2021-22 budget after being slashed by more than $800,000 in the 2020-21 budget.
The school board last year approved a $57,085,874 budget that included a 1.75-mill tax increase, bringing the real estate tax rate in the district to 84 mills, third-lowest in Westmoreland County, Watson noted.
The 2019-20 budget adoption included a 1-mill tax increase, and the millage rate increased by a half mill the prior year. There was a 1.75-mill tax increase in the 2017-18 budget a year after the district held the line on taxes for the 2016-17 budget.
The school board also on Tuesday appointed former board president Dr. Rhonda Laughlin to fill the board vacancy left by the death of Steven LoCascio on May 8.
LoCascio, 67, spent 41 years in education with the school district and had served a member of the school board from 2017 until the time of his death.
Laughlin last served on the school board in 2017.
In other business Tuesday, the school board approved:
- “A Social History of the United States,” as a new, semester-long half-credit social studies course for juniors and seniors for the 2021-22 school year. Teacher leader Kara Olecki-Leeper described the course at the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting last month as a survey of groups in American history including but not limited to immigrants, women, African Americans and Native Americans, with emphasis on movements like the Civil Rights Movement and Women’s Suffrage Movement;
- A cooperative agreement with Mount Aloysius College for the 2021-22 school year;
- A Westmoreland Casemanagement and Support Inc. Student Assistance Program agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Adelphoi Education Inc. updated tuition schedule for the period March 15, 2021 through June 30, 2021;
- A memorandum of understanding between the district and the Greater Latrobe Education Association regarding the eCat Academy for the 2021-22 school year;
- Accepting fourth-grader David Klimchock and seniors Mason Krinock and Scott McBroom Jr. as tuition students for the 2021-22 school year;
- Awarding Summer Educational Grants to Anthony Seranko and Tim Sheridan for $2,800 each;
- Accepting gifts of $1,000 each from Michelle Octavio Insurance Agency, Inc. and Sarah Crispin-Thomas State Farm Agency to cover bus transportation costs for the district’s prom last week;
- A settlement of the tax assessment appeal of New Plan Realty Associates for two parcels;
- Proposed tax appeal settlements for four parcels as recommended by Andrews & Price, LLC;
- Appointing Mark Burkardt as Act 511 tax collector for Unity Township and the City of Latrobe and Janine Sarnese for Youngstown Borough for per capita and local services taxes; Berkheimer Tax Administrator as Act 511 tax collector for earned income tax for Unity Township, the City of Latrobe and Youngstown Borough; and Westmoreland County Tax Collections Office as Act 511 tax collector for all three municipalities, all for terms effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022;
- Designating the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Treasury Department, Commercial Bank & Trust of Pennsylvania, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund, First Commonwealth Bank, PNC Bank, Citizens Bank, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Fund, S&T Bank and LESCO Federal Credit Union as depositories for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022;
- Authorization to invest funds for the 2021-22 school year;
- Reappointing First National Bank to serve as treasurer of the Greater Latrobe School District for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022;
- The district’s 2022 real estate tax assessment appeals program;
- Continuation of the property tax rebate program, which includes a household income limit of $35,000, or residents ages 65 or older, widows, or widowers 50 or older, age 18 or more and are permanently disabled. The rebate is 5% of the state amount, for a maximum of $32.50 and would not exceed 100% of the property real estate tax;
- A five-year Excela Health five-year athletic trainer contract;
- The intergovernmental cooperation agreement and bylaws for the new joint Latrobe, Unity, Youngstown and GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission;
- An updated cooperative agreement with Unity Township and Mountain View Elementary School PTO in support of the township’s grant application to the Pennsylvania Greenways Trail and Recreation Program;
- Final adoption of board policies regarding extracurricular participation by home education students, Title I comparability of services, Family and Medical Leave and school vehicle drivers;
- The resignations due to retirement of full-time secretary Renee Gryory, effective Aug. 9 and full-time food service employee Michele Stephenson, effective June 30;
- The resignations for personal reasons of part-time food service employee Nicole Jamison, effective April 30; head boys’ lacross coach Peter Cuda, effective May 18; varsity football first assistant coach Ralph Kinkead, effective May 12; and junior varsity golf coach Zac Heide, effective April 30;
- Hiring Samantha Jobe as a Spanish K-12 instructor at a salary of $46,607, and Marissa Falkosky as a special education instructor at a salary of $48,607, both effective Aug. 23;
- Hiring Ryan Collette as a health and physical education substitute, effective retroactive to May 10;
- Appointing Nicole Jamison as a classroom assistant at a salary of $9.50 per hour, effective retroactive to May 3; Micki Bran and Melissa Redinger as summer psychologists at salaries of $30.50 per hour, effective June 7; Melissa Mulheren as confidential secretary at a salary of $15.75 per hour, effective June 9; Cynthia Folwer as custodian at a salary of $13.08 per hour, effective May 26; and Lauren Stauffer as a part-time food service employee at a salary of $10.80 per hour, effective May 26;
- Appointing Lester Williams as a junior varsity softball assistant at a supplemental salary of $2,428, effective retroactive to March 8, and Dana Munchinski as a volunteer junior high softball assistant, effective retroactive to April 23;
- Employee benefit and pay plans, effective July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.