Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert offered an update on district procedures that have taken place in response to school closures because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Continued COVID-19 concerns prompted Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to order last week that all K-12 schools in the state close for 10 business days. At the end of the 10-day period, state officials plan to re-evaluate and decide whether continued closure is needed.
The information Teppert presented during Greater Latrobe school board’s regular meeting on Tuesday will also be shared on the district website for parents and community members.
“Our online instruction minimally will continue through the mandated two-week school closure period,” Teppert said. “That two-week period would end on March 27, however, as we know, this is a fluid situation. It very well could extend beyond that, but we will meet again to determine the best plan of action for our students and school community.”
Teppert said the current plan is for students to return on Monday, March 30, but the closure could extend beyond that date.
“We are aware that (date) could change in an instant,” Teppert said. “We are prepared to meet again to devise plans that are appropriate for our students and school community.”
Greater Latrobe schools were closed on Monday, but if teachers needed to enter buildings and take materials home, they were allowed to do so.
Custodians and maintenance staff continue to proceed with cleaning measures during the closure. Virtual Act 80 days took place on Tuesday and another was set for today before instruction for students begins on Thursday.
“Our teachers are planning on ways that they will be delivering instruction to our students,” Teppert said. “All parents and students will be e-mailed with each teacher’s individual plan for instruction.”
Additionally, Laurie Golobish, the district’s Director of Pupil Services is also working to ensure instruction is available for students with special needs.
“We have a concrete plan in place and our pupil services department has worked very hard with the special education teachers to ensure delivery of instruction for those students, as well,” Teppert said.
Teppert has also been in contact with Todd Weimer, Administrative Director at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center on a daily basis.
“We are providing opportunities for our (career and technology center) students to continue to work towards their certifications that they need for their programs,” Teppert said.
Parents were contacted and given the opportunity to retrieve their child’s medication, and student meals are also being provided through “grab and go” measures. There were an estimated 150 students served on Tuesday.
“(Tuesday) was the first time that curbside service was offered at Latrobe Elementary School with a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch,” Teppert said.
“Those hours are from (11 a.m. to noon) and are open to all students in our schools. The pickup line is where the bus drop off and pickup line is at LES. That’s posted on the district website as well.”
Teppert said the first communication with the school community regarding the coronavirus took place on March 4. A letter from Dr. Carol Fox, Excela Health Chief Medical Officer, is currently posted on the district website discussing the coronavirus, what it is and precautionary measures regarding spread of the virus.
On March 11, the district made a call to parents and guardians, asking them to check their e-mail for more detailed information pertaining to plans if a school closure would occur. District officials also requested current e-mail addresses from parents. Additionally, secretaries and technology department members identified parents and guardians without updated e-mail information. The district also asked students, parents and guardians who needed a Chromebook or internet access for online instruction.
“Our technology department worked tirelessly to get those requests together,” Teppert said.
Teppert said the district’s administration team met on a daily basis and communicated with the state department of education, department of health, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
“We came up with a plan for online instruction, but once that information was shared, shortly after that, the governor came out and declared the mandated school closure,” Teppert said. “Then, the administrative team pulled together on Saturday morning to offer another program of instruction and ongoing activities for the entire school community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the junior high musical “Willy Wonka Jr.,” scheduled for the weekend of March 27-29. But the senior high musical “Mamma Mia” took place in a restricted, 250-spectator format last weekend.
“The production was absolutely phenomenal,” Teppert said. “And it was great that we were able to stay within the guidelines of the CDC so those students could perform after working for months on end.”
Scott Backstrom, a district employee, and the lone member of the public at Tuesday’s meeting, lauded the district for its response to the pandemic.
“This an unprecedented situation, and I want to tell the board how clearly we have been instructed,” Backstrom said. “They’re only looking out for the best interests of our children and the safety of our employees. This has been thrust upon the administration and I think that it has been handled spectacularly.”
Board member Merle Musick mirrored Backstrom’s comments.
“The staff has done a phenomenal job,” Musick said. “I’m saying this not only as a board member, but also as a parent.”
Board member Steve LoCascio, a former district principal, feels the same and thanked everyone for their hard work.
“You guys have all done a tremendous job,” LoCascio said. “Your actions and all of your efforts are truly appreciated. Please stay safe.”
Teppert explained how the team immediately gathered, adding that employees in the central office, principals, administrators and more collectively made decisions based on recommendations from the CDC, state department of education and more for the safety and welfare of students.
“I cannot be any more pleased with my administrative team,” Teppert said. “I call on them at a minute’s notice, tell them we need to meet, and they’re all there. It’s having a good team and the right people in place.”
School directors gathered during their regular meeting on Tuesday, five of them in-person and spread out amongst long tables — using current social distancing practices — throughout the district’s Center for Student Creativity, while three others joined on a conference call.
It was a brief, sparsely-attended meeting, as directors postponed several presentations because of the circumstances, allowing the board to work through its business.
Items approved include:
- The disposal and sale of nine pieces of property. Those pieces include 1997 Dodge Ram van ($300), white Smith machine ($750), incline press ($750), black Smith machine ($200), dumbbell rack ($50), decline bench ($100), two platforms ($50), a hack squat ($150) and tricep extension machine for $200;
- Resignation of Richard Auman (assistant band director), Chad Kissell (assistant boys tennis coach), Erica Krug (health room assistant), and instructor Kathryn Makoski;
- Maureen Cassidy (elementary, environmental education, emergency certification), and Krug (registered nurse, emergency certification) as substitute teachers;
- Micki Brant as school psychology intern for the 2020-21 school year at a stipend of $10,000;
- Updated and corrected 2019-20 spring sports coaches and salaries;
- Westmoreland County Student Assistance Program (SAP) agreements, including the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Student Assistance Program in the county;
- Proposed school calendar for 2020-21 with the first day of school as Monday, Aug. 31;
- Jacob Hannah, ninth-grade, Ligonier Valley; Olivia Carlquist, eighth-grade, Ligonier Valley, as tuition students for the 2020-21 school year;
- Acceptance of $7,500 from DMJ Transportation for flexible seating options and campus signage;
- The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s general operating budget;
- Adoption of a school security personnel policy and changes to eight other policies;
- Notice of intent to adopt eight board policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.