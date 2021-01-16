Greater Latrobe Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert couldn’t pass up the opportunity presented during a life-changing phone call this week.
Teppert and interested workers within the Greater Latrobe School District will have an opportunity for some respite from the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when employees are offered the Moderna vaccine within the next week or two through a local partnership with the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe.
“It’s a major relief,” Teppert said. “The past couple days, I actually felt a weight was lifted off my shoulders and there was a new sense of excitement. It’s an outstanding relief. This is just the first step in doing our best to continuing to protect the health, safety and welfare of our staff and school community.”
Teppert sees the opportunity as a “major game-changer” in the midst of a global pandemic that has now claimed two million lives worldwide and close to 400,000 in the United States. Sue Schropp, owner and pharmacist at the Medicine Shoppe, is happy to help district officials.
“If we can get teachers vaccinated, then they wouldn’t have to worry about going back to school, which would be great,” Schropp said.
“I think they all want to be in the classroom. We’re thrilled to be doing this. We wish we could do more.”
Greater Latrobe Assistant Superintendent Michael Porembka said that if shipments of the vaccine arrive this week, officials will begin a vaccination clinic for district employees on Saturday. If shipments come in the following week, district employees will be vaccinated on Jan. 30. Twenty-eight days after vaccination, employees will return in February for their second round of the double-dose vaccine, which offers 94.1% effectiveness at preventing COVID-19.
“For us to partner with our (Greater Latrobe Education Association) and the Medicine Shoppe in town and Sue Schropp in town … what a gift to our community,” Porembka said. “To be the first school district in the area to get their staff vaccinated is awesome. It’s definitely a beacon of hope.”
Porembka said the district can’t mandate employees receive the vaccine, but he said every district employee will have an opportunity to receive the vaccine, adding that Schropp is offering this as a public service to district employees.
“We’re (vaccinating) healthcare workers and first responders, but we can start the teachers,” Schropp said. “We’re moving into that phase and we thought it would be great if we could start (vaccinating) them. The healthcare community is working to try and get this done.”
Porembka added that administrators conducted “a quick yes or no survey” and found that 83% of district employees were interested in taking the vaccine. A second call was made to interested staff members, asking them if they wanted to commit.
The vaccination list is currently around 300, but Porembka said that number could climb above 500 employees and staff members. The list includes district employees, teachers, administrators, the board of education, the school authority, school solicitors, bus drivers, coaching staffs and more. Porembka said the staff at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) can also take part in this.
“I think we all know that it’s important to get kids back in school,” Porembka said. “Anything we can do to relieve the anxiety that our staff members have related to (COVID-19) is a tremendous relief. They have been going above and beyond since March … and since August, they’ve been fighting the fight, not just in the classrooms, but our kitchens, our maintenance staff, our drivers … we’re talking about being on the front lines every day.
“Dr. Teppert and I never expected the opportunity for a vaccination of our staff to come for months.”
Last Wednesday, Teppert received a call from Lori Stripay, the district’s UNISERV representative for the Pennsylvania State Education Association. Stripay oversees several districts within the region, including Greater Latrobe. She was aware of the vaccination opportunity for district employees through the Medicine Shoppe and wanted to know if the district was interested in participating.
“Surprises happen at the most unexpected times,” Porembka said. “What a blessing it was for Lori to reach out to us, and to have somebody like Sue Schropp in the community who knows how important it is to get kids back in school and wants to vaccinate our staff.”
Teppert said that Greater Latrobe is lucky to have Stripay’s involvement with the district and also a partnership with a local pharmacy like the Medicine Shoppe, as they all work together to make this vaccination possible.
“Obviously, we had no idea when our staff would be able to receive the vaccine,” Teppert said. “I see a light at the end of the tunnel. The sooner we can get the vaccine offered, the sooner we can get our staff members and employees vaccinated.”
Teppert said that, even after vaccination, the district will continue to follow mask and social distancing guidelines through the end of the school year.
“There are things that aren’t quite solidified, regarding transmission after you get the vaccine, and things like that,” Teppert said. “But once you get the second vaccine, and your immunity is 95%, I think that in itself would just relieve so many people and just lessen the anxiety level that we’ve been living under since last March.”
The school board, on Dec. 1, decided to switch district students to a full remote instructional model until Jan. 18. District officials said at the time that the move allowed the best continuity of education for students, while maintaining health and safety of the entire school community, while also adhering to state guidelines for travel during the holiday season.
Board members are expected to decide this week on the district’s instructional model.
“We have had very, very few conversations on a daily basis other than (COVID-19) instructional models and how we need to be proactive and responsive,” Teppert said. “I’m just thrilled at the opportunity to vaccinate our staff. I think this is a game-changer and it’s the next step that we have to take to see ourselves through this pandemic. It’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The state is following a three-phased vaccination allocation approach. That plan is currently in stage 1A, which includes vaccinating healthcare personnel and long-term care facilities. The state is nearing the end of the 1A cycle and preparing to move into 1B, which includes education workers and a number of other categories.
“The pharmacist has the regulations she has to follow to get us cleared, so Sue from the Medicine Shoppe took care of that,” Teppert said. “If she were not able to offer us this vaccine, it wouldn’t be occurring. We’re fortunate that she’s local, we’re fortunate that she’s able to receive the vaccine and that she wants to provide that service to our school community.”
Porembka considers Greater Latrobe employees, like others throughout the community, as essential workers, operating daily in a school setting and interacting with a number of the district’s 3,600 students.
“I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t see a school employee as a front-line worker,” Porembka said.
Schropp is excited to perform this service for the school district and the community at large. She said the demand for the vaccine is “unreal” and the shop has been flooded with phone calls. But the shop isn’t taking any appointments at this time because they’re booked until April.
“We’re just trying the best we can to get as many people inoculated, so that we can finally get through this, and get life back to normal,” Schropp said.
